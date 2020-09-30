Xbox News: Free games with gold for October 2020 

Xbox Games with Gold has seen many great games in the past, and Xbox Live has been nothing short of excellent for its members. For many players around the world, Xbox Live was their introduction to online multiplayer gaming on consoles.

With Halloween just around the corner, fans are gearing up for a bunch of Halloween-themed games as has been the trend for a long time. For this month, Xbox's Games with Gold includes three games:

Costume Quest

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy

Slayaway Camp: Butcher’s Cut

Maid of Sker

The games might not be the AAA mega-hits fans have come to expect but they fit right in with the Halloween season. All the games will not be available at once with each game being free for a limited amount of time.

Xbox Games with Gold for October 2020

Maid of Sker (Available for free from October 16 to November 15)

Maid of Sker just might be the most terrifying of all the titles available for free in the month of October on Xbox Games with Gold. The game is decidedly terrifying as players attempt to survive against a horrifying cult.

The game's story takes inspiration from some truly bone-chilling Welsh folklore and is a massively underrated title.

Slayaway Camp: Butcher's Cut (Available for free from October 1 to October 31)

Everyone's favourite era of horror has generally been the 80s as the era had a slew of slasher flicks that are perfectly timeless. Slayaway Camp is the ideal game for fans of 80s horror as it pays homage to the best of them.

The Xbox 360 title, that somehow doesn't feel dated, is one of the games on offer in the month of October.

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy (Available for free from October 1 to October 15)

Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy isn't as terrifying as it is charming. It carries with itself a certain sense of macabre but rarely crosses over to "spooky territory". It is one of the more whimsical and charming games in this month's Xbox Games with Gold.

Costume Quest (Available for free from October 16 to October 31)

Trick-or-treating will indeed be a tricky affair this year but players with an Xbox can still enjoy the tradition from the comfort of their homes.

Costume Quest is an extremely charming affair that doesn't fail to put a smile on player's faces.