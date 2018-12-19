Xbox News: Microsoft developing next-generation consoles codenamed "Anaconda" and "Lockhart"

Gautam Nath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 11 // 19 Dec 2018, 09:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Microsoft is going with their reptilian themed code names for unannounced Xbox projects again. The Xbox One was codenamed Durango and the Xbox One X was codenamed Scorpio. Their newest consoles (yes, 2 of them this time) in development go by the codenames "Anaconda" and "Lockhart" according to a report from Windows Central.

Supposedly, Lockhart will be a cheaper (but upgraded from the Xbox One X) and lighter console. Think of it as a successor to the Xbox One S. Anaconda, will be the more powerful and high ending console device. Both are part of the next generation of consoles to come.

It has already been confirmed by multiple sources that there will be a disc-less version of the Xbox to be released sometime in 2019. It is possible that "Lockhart" could be that console. Players will also be able to convert their physical game copies to digital from some retailers.

Microsoft is also working on its subscription-based game streaming service called Project xCloud, which was announced in their 2018 E3 panel. Project xCloud is an ambitious (and hopefully true!) project undertaken by Microsoft where they want to run the entire game on a cloud system so that you can play your Xbox Games on a phone or a tablet.

Xbox has further incentivized its players by providing their subscription service Game Pass, where players can access a library of over 100 games without having to ever pay for the individual game. Microsoft keeps adding more games to that list as well.

With the success that is being seen with the Nintendo Switch and the tremendous success and exclusives from PS4, Microsoft is competing with a tough market. Anaconda is rumored to be released by 2020 or so and it's still truly only a mystery what new features Xbox will be bringing to the table. We can only wait until we get more details!

Advertisement