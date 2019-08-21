Xbox News: Microsoft is going big with their X019 event later this year in November

Shreyansh Katsura FOLLOW ANALYST News 3 // 21 Aug 2019, 22:26 IST

X019

Just a few days before Gamescom 2019 kicked off, Microsoft officially announced their X019 event which takes place later this year in London. According to an interview of Xbox's Aaron Greenberg by the folks at Twinfinite during Gamescom, X019 is going to be a really huge affair this time around.

According to Aaron, the show will focus on various new announcements and surprises from the first party and third party studios.

As we get into the Holiday, we really brought back the spirit of XO, which really was all about doing a celebration of all things Xbox. E3 is traditionally more of an industry event, whereas XO for us is really focused on the fans and our gamers who just want to celebrate with us.

That’s what we did at XO last year in Mexico City, that’s what we’re doing at XO19 this year in London.

We do an Inside Xbox Show, we do a live show. It is our biggest Inside Xbox show of the year. We have a lot of surprises planned. We have a lot of content coming both from Xbox Game Studios, as long as third-party partners.”

Aaron also went on to confirm that we will be seeing never before seen games which means Microsoft may be planning on making X019 as huge of an event as Sony's PSX which takes place in December every year.

In other news, recent rumors sparked various speculations regarding Sony's next State of Play event which is apparently scheduled for November 1, 2019. This State of Play is rumored specifically to focus on Naughty Dog's highly anticipated The Last of Us Part 2, whose release date might be announced at this event.

If Sony is going big this November, it's obvious that Xbox fans will expect something of similar caliber from Microsoft as well. What are your thoughts regarding this? Tell us in the comments down below.

