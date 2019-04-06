Xbox News: Microsoft to reportedly release a combined game subscription service; Name revealed

Gautam Nath FOLLOW ANALYST News 12 // 06 Apr 2019, 13:08 IST

Microsoft will reportedly be launching a "combined" game subscription service called Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. The combination will be from the existing services of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold. Both Game Pass and Live Gold cost $9.99/month and are separate services. The Game Pass Ultimate will reportedly cost $14.99/month, only $5 more but saves you $5 if you subscribed separately.

While there is no official confirmation on this from Microsoft or Xbox, there are multiple sources reporting the same. Twitter user WalkingCat (@hoxod) who is known for releasing Microsoft related leaks has confirmed it. There were also reports from Brad Sams from Thurott and The Verge.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate = Xbox Live Gold + Xbox Game Pass.

$14.99/month, special price for Insiders = $1/month until release. — WalkingCat (@h0x0d) April 5, 2019

Both Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold are essential services which have a lot of value of money. In both services, players are eligible to get free games on a monthly basis from Microsoft. Players will also be eligible for special discounts on newly released games. The only difference between Game Pass and Live Gold is that Live Gold includes an online subscription and Game Pass gives you many more free games.

Xbox needs to step up their VR game as they are still behind Nintendo and Sony who are heavily investing in it. The subscription model is really great and a great deal for gamers who don't want to spend too much money on each individual game. Adding VR support could help boost the Xbox Sales since it's the worst of the three major consoles.

Reportedly, the Game Pass Ultimate subscription is set to release alongside the new disc-less Xbox model. Both of these have not been officially announced from Microsoft just yet and they don't seem to be disclosing the information very easily. Rumours are still rumours, so we don't know how much truth there is to these reports. But let's hope they are true and see what Microsoft has in store for us.

For all the latest video game news, visit Sportskeeda

