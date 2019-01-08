Xbox news: Resident Evil 2 remake demo to hit Xbox One this week?

"Sorry to bother you. Have you guys seen my cat?"

So, the Resident Evil 2 remake looks awesome. In fact, despite the fact that I'm not into scary stuff (I'm one of the six Netflix subscribers that haven't seen Bird Box, for example), I really can't wait to play it. In fact, I really don't want to. I can get pretty impatient sometimes. It's a personality flaw, I'm working on it.

Fortunately, if this report from The Daily Star is correct, I may not have to wait for long. It seems like a demo of the game is going to be hitting the Xbox One - and Xbox One exclusively - as early as this week.

Sometime late last year (which, you know, was sooooo long ago), an update leaked onto Xbox Live, announcing an RE2 demo "sometime" in January (which Microsoft removed pretty quickly.) Considering the game is set to release on January 25th and today is the 7th, the math seems to indicate that we should be seeing a demo as soon as January 11th.

Capcom and Microsoft teamed up last year to bring us a Devil May Cry V demo exclusively for the Xbox One last year, so it's reasonable to believe that the RE2R demo will be the same. According to this same Star piece, the demo will allow players to explore and fight zombies in Raccoon City as much as they like - but within a 30-minute time limit.

Both Leon Kennedy and Claire Redfield will be playable in this demo that will be available for download until January 31st.

If and when this demo hits, we'll not only let you know, but we'll give you guys our thoughts on it, as well. Again, the full game is scheduled to be released January 25th and will be on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

