Xbox News: Xbox Game Pass Adds Mortal Kombat X, Ashen, Hellblade: Senua’s SacrificeAnd Much More

Gautam Nath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 14 // 08 Dec 2018, 06:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Xbox Game Pass adding more and more to their Game Pass

For those who don't know or don't have it, Xbox Game Pass is a monthly subscription offered by Microsoft where you can play over hundred games in the Xbox Library. The subscription is $9.99 / month, but if you've never used it before, you can get your first month at just $1.

Xbox Game Pass is a smarter option financially, because you do not have to purchase the games you are playing. You will get access to the full library of games without having to pay for each individual game price. Though Microsoft does not release all games via Xbox Game Pass, you will have to purchase AAA titles such as Red Dead Redemption 2 or Overwatch for the full price.

Microsoft has added a lot of games this December to their Game Pass collection. We'll take a look at the few which are being added and have had positive reception among the gaming community.

#1. Mortal Kombat X

Available from December 7, Mortal Kombat X is the 10th version of the popular fighting game series Mortal Kombat. With a variety of characters, special moves and fatalities, it's easy to dive deep right into the game and it's fairly simple to play

#2. Ashen

Ashen is a new game, released on December 7 and available on Xbox Game Pass the same day. This Dark Soul-esque type RPG has a lot to offer and has been received pretty well.

#3. Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Releasing on December 17, the makers of Devil May Cry developed Hellblade, where the player controls a Celtic Warrior in the mystical age of the Vikings.

#4. Ori and the Blind Forest

Coming to Game Pass on December 20, Ori and the Blind Forest is an award winning game featuring beautiful gameplay, art, music and thrilling challenges. It also has an incredibly touching story and this game is very engaging.

For more information, check out the press release from Xbox themselves.

Advertisement