Xbox One Black Friday 2018

The Black Friday sale is available early for Xbox Live Gold Members. Microsoft is offering up to 65% off on nearly 500 Xbox digital games. The sale started on 14th November and the early access sale will be available till 18th November. Why get early access? Anyone who snags early access Xbox Live Gold membership before 18th November will also receive an additional 10% discount on their already discounted products.

For non Xbox Live Gold Members, the sale will begin on November 19th. But the sale also means that Microsoft is offering Xbox Live Gold for just $1! This also means that you can get early access for as low as $1. The $1 price for Gold membership will be available till 30th November. However, the low $1 price is only for the first month and if you select the 1-month plan, after which you will have to pay $9.99/month to continue membership. If you choose to buy the 3 months or 12-month plan, you will get the first month free and the $1 membership is not valid. The deal may not be appealing to regular Xbox gamers, but it's a nice way for more casual gamers to test the waters and see if they enjoy Xbox Live Gold.

Xbox Game Pass is also being offered at $1, which also has a monthly subscription of $9.99/month. Xbox Game Pass allows players to get early access to a huge library of games such as Forza Horizon 4, Gears of War 4 and more. Game Pass discount is available till 3 January 2019.

There is also a big discount on sales for movies and TV shows on the Microsoft store. Fan favourites such as Assassin's Creed: Odyssey, Red Dead Redemption 2, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, FIFA 19 and more are up for grabs at a much lower price than their regular premium tag. So what are you waiting for? Snag your favourite game titles while they are at a lower price!

