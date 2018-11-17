Xbox One News: Diskless Xbox One coming out in 2019

Microsoft could offer consumers a pretty interesting product in 2019

Microsoft looks to be bringing a cheaper option to gamers in 2019. According to sources close to the company, it looks like Project Scarlett, Microsoft's next console could actually be a new version of the Xbox One.

It seems that the company will look to release a diskless Xbox One in 2019. Reportedly, the cost of this hardware will be around $200, if not less. Not only would this new version of the Xbox One come without a disk port, but Microsoft plans on allowing owners to swap existing physical copies of games for digital downloads.

For those who prefer to keep physical copies, however, fear not. Microsoft isn't planning on getting rid of disks altogether. The point, for now, is simply to bring consumers a cheaper alternative. Along with this, Microsoft is looking to implement its own streaming devices in the coming years.

Reportedly, there would be two versions, with the first coming in at $100 and the second higher tier model falling between $150 and $175. However, the company may put this project on hold in order to focus on the next Xbox One.

Xbox has, thus far, failed in the console war in this generation. Nintendo and Sony have outsold them over the past few years thanks to incredible exclusives and special services offered on both the Nintendo Switch and Sony PS4.

That being said, Microsoft might be able to take the top spot in 2019 with this price change, becoming the more affordable option for families.

How do you feel about the idea of a new Xbox One? Would a $200 version of the system bring you to Microsoft's side, and would you be willing to part with physical copies of your games?