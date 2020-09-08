Xbox Series S and All Access: All you need to know

Microsoft is now firing on all cylinders, picking up a lot of steam before the eventual launch. With strong rumours emerging around Xbox Series S and its price, Microsoft officially came out with the first look at the smallest Xbox ever, with an estimated price tag.

Xbox Series S was rumoured to be around the $299 mark, and Microsoft has officially revealed the ERP to be $299. This would make it possibly the most affordable of all the next-gen consoles.

👀 Let’s make it official!



Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP).



Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

However, Microsoft's biggest trump card in the console war comes not in the way of the console but from Xbox All Access, a financing service that bundles Xbox consoles along with combining subscriptions such as the Xbox Game Pass.

All Access is available currently for all Xbox One consoles, namely:

Xbox One X

Xbox One S

Xbox One

Xbox All Access: All you need to know

It has been a widely accepted fact that console manufacturers' biggest moneymaker isn't actually the console itself but the subscription service; case in point, the base PS3. The PlayStation 3, at launch, was reportedly losing money for Sony, and each console sold was actually turning in a loss.

Therefore, it is Microsoft's subscription service, such as the Game Pass, that the company will be trying to push. The Xbox All Access is a great way to do just that.

How does it work?

All Access

Players will be able to get their hands on next-gen consoles along with a large library of 100+ games. The subscription service works essentially like smartphone contracts, and players will be able to pay in instalments instead of one huge payment upfront.

Essentially, players will be able to pay for the console as they go without an interest. In addition to the console, the Game Pass will also give players access to a large library of games.

(Image Credits: Xboxwire)

The Game Pass has been described as a "Netflix for games" and works essentially in the same way, with the player having access to 100+ games for Xbox as well as PC.

How much does it cost?

As it stands, the Xbox One consoles are priced as follows:

Prices for current-gen consoles

The current-gen line of consoles will be discontinued after the launch of next-gen consoles. The Xbox Series X and Series S are likely to be available in a similar pricing structure.

How do current subscribers upgrade to next-gen consoles?

"Enjoy the option to upgrade to the next Xbox console, Xbox Series X, after the equivalent of 18 payments. Get the Xbox Series X with a new Xbox All Access purchase from the same retail partner where you joined the program, and trade-in the console originally purchased with Xbox All Access."

- Xbox All Access official website