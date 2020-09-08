After a wave of leaks and rumours, Microsoft has finally revealed the Xbox Series S, a smaller variation of the next-gen consoles by the company.

The next-gen console war is heating up before a Holidays 2020 launch date, with PlayStation also rolling out a PS5: Digital Edition, a less expensive version of the next-gen console.

However, Xbox Series S has more than just the small price tag going for it. With a smaller footprint and a decidedly retro form factor, the Xbox Series S is both visually interesting and functional.

The price of the console was also officially revealed. At only $299 (ERP), the Xbox Series S might be the most accessible next-gen console.

Xbox Series S shakes things up in a big way for next-gen consoles

Let's make it official!



Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the smallest Xbox ever. $299 (ERP).



Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise.

Leaks and rumours were making the rounds on the internet regarding Xbox's alternate variations on the next-gen console. Several forums and message boards were speculating the price of the two next-gen consoles.

As it stands, according to Microsoft, the console will be worth $299 (ERP). ERP stands for Estimated Retail Price, which is the price Microsoft expects the retailers to sell at.

The price tag is one of the biggest selling points for Xbox Series S. In addition to that, the smaller form factor is also appealing to a lot of potential buyers.

On my way to preorder

Fan reaction has been largely positive as most of them appreciate Microsoft for coming out officially and confirming the leaks. Not only that, but also suggesting a price for the console, on which, both Sony and Microsoft have been relatively quiet.

Price is one of the biggest factors in determining the success of the console as had been the case with the PS3 and Xbox 360 launch, with the 360 pulling away in the start after undercutting their Sony counterparts with a lower price tag.