Xbox Series X: Launch line-up of accessories releasing 10th November

One of the coolest aspects of the Xbox, apart from the console itself, is the many great accessories that come along. The debate over which is the superior console between the PlayStation and Xbox has existed ever since the launch of these consoles and has no definite conclusion.

However, most of the gaming audiences, even ones in the Sony and PlayStation camp, will agree that the Xbox controller is, by far, the best designed one. Its asymmetrical design, the broader shoulders, and just a bigger size has long been considered to make it the best controller, hands-down.

Which is why Xbox accessories are anticipated by the entire gaming audience, and not just potential buyers of an Xbox console. PC enthusiasts who enjoy playing games with a controller will definitely be looking to lay their hands on the newest Xbox controller.

Xbox: Launch line-up of accessories, releasing on November 10

1) Xbox Controller Color Variants: Shock Blue

The standard controller for the Xbox Series X is Carbon Black, and more recently, is Robot White (Xbox Series S), as revealed by Microsoft. Also, the tech giants will be looking to add more colours and variants of the controller, with Shock Blue hitting the shelves on the 10th November.

2) PC Controller Bundles

As previously mentioned, the Xbox controller is a popular option among PC enthusiasts as well. The PC Bundle will now include the new Xbox Wireless Controller in Carbon Black.

Players can now choose between the Wireless Controller + Wireless Adapter for Windows 10 bundle for its freedom of movement, or play connected with the Wireless Controller + USB-C Cable bundle.

The new rechargeable battery solution includes the Xbox Rechargeable Battery + USB-C Cable. Plug in the rechargeable battery and fully charge your controller in under four hours before, after, or while you play.

3) Design Lab

The Xbox Design Lab was launched in August 2016 and has proven to be one of the most popular customisation suites for any controller. However, the Design Lab will be going offline as of 14th October 2020 to be up and ready for the next-gen, come 2021.

Therefore, players looking to get a customised controller for themselves, or looking to gift friends one, must make a move as soon as possible. The Design Lab is simply one of the best customisation suites available for any controller, and the level of customisation afforded is simply unparalleled.

