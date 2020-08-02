Xbox Series X or PS5: Which console does Gabe Newell prefer?

The current-gen of consoles was dominated by the PS4 and Sony in what was probably the least competitive console generation in a long time.

Both Nintendo Switch and the PS4 have successfully built a great library with some of the best console exclusives in this gen. On the other hand, their Xbox contemporary, albeit a powerful console with steady and great performance, failed to make an impact due to the lack of quality first-party exclusives.

With the PS5 and the Xbox Series X set to launch at the end of the year, fans are eager to see how this console war plays out.

Valve CEO and gaming royalty Gabe Newell recently weighed in on his preference in the next-gen console. He recently appeared on The Project and when asked to choose between the PS5 and the Xbox Series X, he had this to say:

"Obviously, we do most of our development on personal computers, but of the two, I would definitely go with an Xbox."

Gabe Newell sides with the Xbox Series X

Gabe Newell thinks the Xbox Series X is better than the PlayStation 5 https://t.co/vgamGqCS86 pic.twitter.com/amq1nMXs3t — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) July 28, 2020

Gabe Newell, one of the most important figures in all of gaming, has always been an extremely influential voice in the community. While he chose the Xbox Series X over the PS5, he iterated that he doesn't "have a stake in that race”.

Steam, over the years, has made itself synonymous with PC gaming and has even brought over several Xbox exclusives such as Halo, Sea of Thieves and Gears 5. This means Gabe Newell's opinion of the next-gen consoles is likely to be heavily influenced by his collaboration with Microsoft. However, he is not likely to care enough about either the PS5 or Xbox Series X.

The hardware specs released by both companies reveal a lot of firepower in the next-gen consoles. However, as with the current-gen, the Xbox seems to have a slight edge over its Sony counterpart.

It remains to be seen whether Xbox will be able to capitalise on its superb hardware by offering great first-party exclusives.