Xbox Showcase announced for June 2024: Expected games, possible announcements, and more explored

Microsoft recently confirmed its plans for the dedicated Xbox Showcase later this year. According to a string of recent posts by Xbox's official X account, the console manufacturer is planning an online event to properly showcase all the first and third-party games that fans can expect on Xbox Series X|S and Game Pass in 2024.

While details regarding the event are very limited, Microsoft did reveal that the Xbox Showcase is planned for June 2024, which is roughly the same time when the Summer Games Fest usually kicks off. Alongside the announcement of the planned Xbox event, Microsoft also gave fans a hint at the expected games for the Showcase.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Xbox Showcase (June 2024), including potential games, surprise announcements, and more.

When is the Xbox Showcase 2024?

Following the recently held Xbox Official Podcast, Microsoft, on the official Xbox X account, announced its plans to host this year's very first Xbox Showcase in June 2024, with no confirmed date announced yet.

June is usually a crowded month for gaming-related events, especially with Summer Game Fest kicking off right around the same time.

The Xbox events are usually quite brief and focused entirely on gameplay from the upcoming Xbox Game Studios as well as other third-party games. However, the event is usually followed by a Bethesda Showcase, which goes in-depth with extended gameplay previews on some of Xbox's upcoming titles.

What to expect from the upcoming Xbox Showcase (June 2024)

2024 is easily one of the biggest years in terms of games for Xbox. While yes, last year did give fans some heavy-hitters like Hi-Fi Rush and Starfield, the excitement surrounding Xbox games was somewhat dulled due to the poor performance of Arkane Studio's Redfall and the polarized reception of Bethesda Game Studios' ambitious sci-fi RPG Starfield.

However, 2024 seems to be the year of Xbox, with games like Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga, Avowed, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle on the horizon. It's more than likely that fans will get to see more of these previously announced games during the upcoming Xbox event.

Additionally, there's also a chance for some surprise announcements and reveals, like the highly rumored Gears of War 6 and a new Forza Horizon game. Games like Fable, Clockwork Revolution, and Marvel's Blade are also expected to show up during the upcoming event with a dedicated gameplay trailer.

There's also a chance that we might get a glimpse at the highly anticipated Shattered Space DLC for Starfield, as well as the rumored new DOOM game from id Software, but that's more in the territory of wishful thinking.