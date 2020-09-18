Xbox vs PS5: Which console has the upper hand currently?

The PS5 and Xbox Series X/S are going head-to-head this Holiday season, and things are ramping up quite a bit. After a long game of chicken between the two tech giants, prices for the Xbox Series X/S and PS5/PS5 Digital Edition were finally revealed.

The next-gen consoles are proving to be every bit as powerful as a high-end PC and fans couldn't be more excited. While the console war has indeed cooled down from the age of constant fights on the internet, there obviously exists a competition.

Both Sony and Microsoft are pushing for innovation in an attempt to gain the upper hand. With the Xbox Series X, Microsoft already looks more competitive than the current-gen.

The PS4, with all honesty, dominated the current-gen, and Microsoft had a lot of a catching up to do, and it seems like they have. Here we take a look at both the PS5 and Xbox Series X and their variants to decide which console has the upper hand at the moment.

The categories for the comparison are as follows:

Exclusives

Hardware

Lower priced variants

Backwards Compatibility

Xbox Series X/S vs PS5: Which console is winning currently?

1) First-Party Exclusives

When it comes to deciding between which console to buy, a lot of players tend to look at the first-party exclusives available. Essentially, games that are available solely on one particular console and nowhere else.

More often than not, they become a huge factor in deciding which console overtakes the other in terms of sales. The PS5 already has an impressive line-up of first-party exclusives such as God of War: Ragnarok (2021) Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales (2020), Horizon Forbidden West (2021), and Demon's Souls.

Xbox Series X and Microsoft's approach to exclusives is quite different from that of Sony's in that it is not looking to launch and console exclusives at the moment. The reason being that the company aims for fans to have an easier time making the jump from their current Xbox One to the Xbox Series X.

Therefore, the majority of games coming out for Series X will also be available for the Xbox One. This was highly appreciated by fans, but it remains to be seen how it affects the sales.

The lack of exclusives does not mean that the console lacks quality first-party titles, the ones that have been confirmed are: Halo Infinite (2021), Fable, State of Decay 3, and Hellblade 2: Senua's Saga.

Score: PS5- 1, Xbox- 0

2) Hardware

The PS5 and Xbox Series X both boast of some pretty reliable power under the hood, really taking the fight to the "PC Master Race" in this console generation. The Xbox One X had the slight edge over the PS4 Pro last-gen, and let us see if the PS5 and Xbox Series X also follow the same story.

PS5 Hardware Specs:

CPU: 8x Zen 2 Cores at 3.5GHz with SMT (variable frequency)

GPU: 10.28 teraflops with 36 compute units at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

RAM: 16GB GDDR6/256-bit

Internal Storage: Custom 825GB SSD

Expandable Storage: NVMe SSD Slot

Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray Drive

Xbox Series X Hardware Specs:

CPU: 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.6 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU

GPU: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU

Memory: 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320b bus

Internal Storage: 1TB Custom NVME SSD

Expandable Storage: 1TB Expansion Card

External Storage: USB 3.2 External HDD Support

Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive

While the PS5 and Xbox Series X target 4K gaming at 60-120 FPS, the Xbox Series X GPU has a slight edge over the PS5 in terms of hardware. Xbox has always branded itself as the most powerful console in the world. It does ring true in this console generation too.

However, TFLOPS alone doesn't guarantee better performance; as a lot of it is down to optimization in games, few can deny the Xbox's obvious hardware advantage.

Score: PS5- 1, Xbox- 1