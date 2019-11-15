Xbox X019 Event: Obsidian Entertainment New Survival Game 'Grounded' Revealed

Grounded

Obsidian Entertainment, creators of 2019's biggest RPG game, The Outer Worlds, just revealed their new survival game at this week's Xbox X019 event. The event is held in London and is currently on going. The game is titled 'Grounded' and the official release is in Spring 2020.

The world is a vast, beautiful, and dangerous place – especially when you have been shrunken to the size of an ant. Explore, build, and survive together in this first-person, multiplayer, survival-adventure. Can you thrive alongside the hordes of giant insects, fighting to survive the perils of the backyard?

Grounded will be available to both PC and Xbox One players in Spring 2020. Players can buy the game outright or, like with all first-party Xbox releases, play it with Xbox Game Pass.

Some of the biggest notes of interest of Grounded are:

Grounded is a First-Person survival game.

Grounded includes multiplayer features which support co-op gameplay.

Grounded included similar building features that we see in Fallout games.

Some images of the game suggest that up to 4 player co-op is supported.

The game lets the player to adventure and survive through the world while being shrunken to a size of an insect.

For more details on both Grounded and the events at X019, stick with Sportskeeda.