"xQc, you moron": Shroud and Tyler1 on a possible ban for the Twitch streamer after stream sniping incident

Popular Twitch streamer xQc has come under fire from several streamers for a stream sniping incident during the recent Fall Guys Twitch Rivals event.

The likes of Shroud and Tyler1 have been the most vocal in voicing their displeasure, as they went on to state that they have lost all respect for the 25-year-old streamer.

The entire fiasco stemmed from a game of Fall Guys, where after being eliminated, xQc intentionally held another player to ensure that his teammate managed to qualify.

Since this was a vital tiebreaker for third place, xQc's last resort measure to secure the third spot led to disbelief from fellow streamers Shroud and Tyler1.

This also resulted in a visibly irritated Shroud. Voicing his displeasure, he stated that he had lost all respect for xQc.

Will xQc face a Twitch ban for stream sniping?

The reason why Félix "xQc" Lengyel's stunt led to tempers flaring online is that there was a considerable amount of money on the line.

In the clip above, Tyler1 can be heard voicing his grievances, where he labels xQc a moron, for fooling around in a high-stakes tournament.

"You can't stream snipe during Twitch rivals...C'mon, it's not just our money, like the top guys, other people's .... C'mon xQc you dumbass, the f**k are you stream sniping on stream for, you idiot ...during Twitch Rivals, you moron, you cannot do that!"

In another clip, Shroud also shares his thoughts on xQc's recent gaffe where he states that he has lost all respect for him.

"Now he goes and does that and all of my respect is quite literally gone. All of it. "

In another clip, Shroud also wonders if Twitch will take any kind of action against xQc and discusses the possibility of a ban.

"No big partner has ever done that.... am so shocked, because I don’t know what’s going to happen, I don’t even think Twitch knows. I don’t know if they’re going to ban him for a week, a month, three days? I have no idea"

On xQc's part, he admitted that he was in the wrong and went on to issue an apology via Twitter, where he took accountability for his actions and stated that it was malicious, rather than hilarious.

Stop defending my everywhere for no reason. We got into the final game with @DrLupo and @shroud 's team. We shouldn't of done it and it was wrong. I'm sorry for my actions. I thought it would be funny. It did not change the outcome but it was still malicious. Sorry. — xQc (@xQc) November 15, 2020

Stream sniping is clearly an offense that goes against Twitch rules and has often resulted in partners getting banned in the past.

Having said that, it remains to be seen what kind of action Twitch ends up taking against xQc in the aftermath of this controversial stream sniping incident.