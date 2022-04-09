"Fun trial run this week": xQc and Pokimane will join hands for a podcast, and it's sooner than you think

In a rather interesting turn of events, xQc, and Pokimane are coming together for a podcast and it's much sooner than you think. Both Twitch streamers have a great fan following across multiple social media platforms.

With over 25 million followers combined, the duo is truly a giant in the streaming world. Moreover, the two have also talked about collaborating on a podcast before on multiple instances and finally, after a long wait, the moment is nearly here.

xQc's discord has officially confirmed that the final trial run of the podcast is coming this week with Twitch icon, Pokimane. Furthermore, Pokimane also confirmed the news and revealed that she will soon be doing a stream with xQc tomorrow, April 9, 2022 (Saturday), which is considered to be the very first instance of the podcast.

His discord revealed:

"I'm making a podcast with Poki, I'm pre announcing it here. We are doing a fun trial run this week."

xQc and Pokimane are joining hands for a fun podcast

Collaboration between Poki and xQc is nothing new. Felix and Imane have collaborated multiple times before, bringing in tons and tons of views and followers. According to the discord reveal, both the streamers are going for a trial this weekend.

xQcOWUpdates @xQcOWUpdates BREAKING: xQc mentioned in his offline chat before the stream today that he and Pokimane are potentially producing a podcast series together! According to his words, the first "trial" episode would be coming out in the next few days, and we'll keep you up to date on everything! BREAKING: xQc mentioned in his offline chat before the stream today that he and Pokimane are potentially producing a podcast series together! According to his words, the first "trial" episode would be coming out in the next few days, and we'll keep you up to date on everything! https://t.co/il8dBBq3us

Unfortunately, more details about the podcast are still underwater as the discord announcement is pretty low-key. There is no telling if they are planning to shoot this podcast in person or in a studio or if they have something else on their mind.

It's definitely something big for the streaming industry. It goes without saying, but just the idea of these two streaming icons working together on a podcast sounds like a dream come true for their viewers.

Fans are truly hyped up for this fun podcast collaboration

The collaboration is just like a sweet treat for both the fanbases. And, as expected, Twitter users were more than thrilled with the news.

Omar @pVcOmar @xQcOWUpdates bro is iin love with poki lmao @xQcOWUpdates bro is iin love with poki lmao

mZg @MaRcHeLlO96 @xQcOWUpdates this guy knows how to make a podcast with da Queen this guy knows how to make a podcast with da Queen @xQcOWUpdates 👇this guy knows how to make a podcast with da Queen https://t.co/mEJbfdoAqM

lucille @lucylorg @xQcOWUpdates xQc and poki are actually a funny ass duo this is gonna be fire @xQcOWUpdates xQc and poki are actually a funny ass duo this is gonna be fire

The low-key announcement, of course, has got everyone very excited for this Saturday. As expected, it has definitely caused an immense wave of thrill among fans who are waiting to see the two creators together again for some fun talk.

However, something worth noting here is that Poki has not said anything about it officially, so one might have to wait a bit longer for the official confirmation from her side. But either way, fans are surely going to be treated to an amazing collaboration between the two streaming stars.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul