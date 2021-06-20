xQc says popular Minecraft content creators use their power over stans to feel empowered

As the Minecraft community on Twitter continues to solidify its toxic reputation, popular content creators like Cr1TiKaL and xQc have weighed in on the situation.

The reaction by both personalities stems from the Tommyinnit situation where the Minecraft community, who celebrate their content creators, also tear them down. Both Cr1TiKaL and xQc share some valid concerns about the Minecraft Twitter community and the mentality behind their witchhunts.

Also read: Henry Cavill’s girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso apologizes after old ‘offensive’ tribal photo leads to allegations of cultural appropriation

xQc reacts to Cr1TiKaL's take on the Minecraft Twitter drama, calls Minecraft content creators out on using their "power" over stans

The moment took place on a recent xQc stream where he reacted to Cr1TiKaL's video "Minecraft Twitter Viciously Bullied A YouTuber." The video essay dove into the toxicity of the Minecraft community that tore down revered streamer TommyInnit and eventually drove him to therapy. Cr1TiKaL said,

"A lot of them (Minecraft creators) do try and be responsible with the stans and the power of it and try and point out bad behaviour."

xQc didn't exactly agree with the sentiment, instead claiming that creators couldn't really affect the actions of their fandom. He said that using a fandom's herd mentality of liking and retweeting silly stuff on Twitter has bred a feeling of power in the stans that also prompts them to act out.

"Nope. My hot take on this is that they (Minecraft creators) can't do sh*t. They can do anything they want, it's not about their fandom or their admiration. It's about the feeling of power when they do something. It's about seeing the impact of what they do that actually causes something. Barring whatever they do in real life, when they do things it doesn't amount to f*** all nothing and they have no power. But when they tweet or retweet something, they feel like they're moving pieces somewhere and that's the real problem."

While xQc's opinion only extended to a certain part of the video, Cr1TiKaL's comments on the situation were extremely pertinent as the Minecraft community on Twitter can can showcase serious control on creator's lives and actions.

TommyInnit has since taken a break from Twitter and is now in therapy to deal with the negativity he has received on the platform.

Also read: Where to watch Fast and Furious 9 online? Release date, streaming details, cast, and more

Edited by Srijan Sen