xQc says scapegoat Amouranth might have saved other Twitch streamers from losing Ad-revenue by taking the axe first

One of Twitch's largest streamers, Amouranth, recently made headlines when her ad-revenue was suspended by the platform.

Notoriously known for getting handed bans over "suggestive content" and recently gaining a reputation for hot-tub streams, Amouranth was handed a ban without context by Twitch staff. This time however, it was her ad-revenue that was indefinitely suspended instead of her just her channel.

Serving as a precedent for the Twitch community, xQc recently weighed in on the situation and spoke about how Amouranth may have saved other streamers from Twitch's wrath.

xQc shares his thoughts on Amouranth's ad-revenue ban

Speaking about how the move is bad for the Twitch community in general, xQc dissuaded his chat from cheering for the ban:

"Don't say Pog chat, guys this is terrible. It's not about her or her content, it's about everyone. This could be really bad news for everybody. Whether you think that she deserves it or not, Twitch has never done anything to their ads ever, manually."

He went on to talk about how the domino effect of this move could negatively affect other streamers as well. He said that as a scapegoat in this scenario, Amouranth has effectively saved other streamers from the ban hammer.

Yesterday I was informed that Twitch has Indefinitely Suspended Advertising on my channel



Twitch didn't reach out in any way whatsoever. I had to initiate the conversation after noticing, without any prior warning, all the ads revenue had disappeared from my Channel Analytics — Amouranth (@Amouranth) May 18, 2021

there's something to go by. There is no known policy for what results in a streamer being put on this blacklist. With characteristic opacity, The only thing twitch made clear is that it is unclear whether or when my account can be reinstated. — Amouranth (@Amouranth) May 18, 2021

Amouranth shared her thoughts on the situation in a lengthy Twitter thread, where she talks about Twitch's policies and such:

This is an ALARMING precedent and serves as a stark warning that although content may not ostensibly break community guidelines or Terms of service, Twitch has complete discretion to target individual channels & partially or wholly demonetized them for - Amouranth

In response to the situation, Twitch released a statement that they do not discriminate against "attractive" people.

While we have guidelines about sexually suggestive content, being found to be sexy by others is not against our rules, and Twitch will not take enforcement action against women, or anyone on our service, for their perceived attractiveness. - Twitch

Although Amouranth continues to stream, she is going to be short of about $30,000 a month in ad revenue, and it's unclear as to when the ban will be lifted.

