xQc vs Pokimane: Who is the bigger Twitch streamer in 2022?

It is remarkable that a few personalities like xQc and Pokimane were able to make such a name for themselves among millions of individuals looking to make the Twitch leaderboards. While popular streamers are generally a close-knit group of friends who engage in collaborations and sometimes even live together, their fans are often seen in bitter conflict over who the bigger streamer is.

There are, of course, numbers that can be examined to ascertain which streamer is more successful. But what happens more often than not is these numbers will fail to paint a clear picture regarding which creator truly has more influence in the streaming community; the measure of the success of a streamer lies in their influence.

This article tries to draw a comparison between two figures who are nothing short of Twitch royalty: xQc and Pokimane.

Who between xQc and Pokimane is a bigger Twitch star in 2022?

Both xQc and Pokimane are listed among the top 10 most followed channels on Twitch. At the time of writing, xQc holds the fifth spot, while Pokimane holds the ninth. It should be noted that Imane is the only woman on this list, making her the most followed female streamer/creator on the platform.

Poki began streaming all the way back in 2013, with Felix following her and starting in 2014. Interestingly, both streamers played League of Legends on stream during their early days and subsequently moved on to other titles.

Felix built a large section of his following as a professional Overwatch player, while Pokimane blew up during the initial Fortnite boom.

Today, both creators undoubtedly have a massive amount of influence in the streaming community, given their popularity. Moreover, with the opinionated nature of the majority of xQc's content, the streamer is frequently seen in the news. Pokimane, on the other hand, is not far behind, as her hilarious remarks and antics are also widely reported. Needless to say, these things help increase their popularity.

Another way to measure the status of any creator is to see how they perform in peer-reviewed award shows and contests. Most recently, at the Streamer Awards, both streamers were nominated in a number of categories.

While Pokimane successfully bagged the Legacy Streamer of the Year award, Felix left the event empty-handed. He was nominated for both GTA RP Streamer of the Year and Streamer of the Year.

Post xQc's dry run at the awards ceremony and Ludwig being awarded the coveted Streamer of the Year title, there was extensive debate on social media between the fans of both streamers. The debate concerned the assertion by X's fans that he had been robbed of an award he deserved. The massive upset caused by him losing out on the award is something to be noted.

Of course, it is difficult to make a definite assertion as to the supremacy of one streamer over another, especially when the two maintain such friendly relations. But if the question at hand has to be answered, then xQc takes the winner's position as he simply has a larger, louder, and more active fanbase. This was evidenced most recently in the social media chatter that followed the release of the duo's first podcast.

