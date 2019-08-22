Yakuza 3, 4, and 5 remaster release details are here and they're awesome

Now you hang with these guys in 1080p

Fans were a little disappointed when it was announced that Yakuza 3 would not be getting the Kiwami remake treatment. Which is understandable, considering how great the last two games turned out.

Fortunately, they were somewhat sated when it was announced that the third game in the original series would at least be getting remastered for the PS4.

Now, there's even better news. Yakuza 4 and Yakuza 5, both originally released on the PlayStation 3, will also be getting remastered versions. And, they'll all be bundled in one package. (H/T Polygon)

The Yakuza Remastered Collection goes for US$59.99 and begins its availability today, in digital form. Purchasing the game unlocks Yakuza 3 which, while not a remake, has content that was originally only available in Japan, as well as improved localization - so it's kinda new.

This is the same for Yakuza 4, which release on October 29, and Yakuza 5, coming out on February 11 of next year, both of which will be getting the same treatment. All three games will be converted to 1080p and will run at 60 fps.

Fans interested in a physical copy won't be disappointed either, although they'll have to wait a bit. On the same day that Yakuza 5 unlocks, Sega will be releasing a special 2-disc collection, as well. Here, take a look at it.

A thing of beauty

Fans looking to complete the collection can, of course, purchase Yakuza 6: The Song of Life on the PlayStation Store or if you can find a disc version. If you're looking to start the series from the beginning, check out the Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle for US$49.99, which contains the brilliant Yakuza 0, as well as the two Yakuza Kiwami releases, which are full-on remakes of the first two Yakuza titles on PS2.

Sadly, Mark Hamill's voice performance as Goro Majima is not included.

