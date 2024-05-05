Yet Hope Is Priceless: Honkai Star Rail Jade's signature light cone leaks

Jade is an upcoming 5-star Quantum character in Honkai Star Rail and a reliable source has leaked her signature Light Cone. According to the leaker, the rumored item is supposedly called Yet Hope Is Priceless and it will only work on characters following the Path of Erudition. The new Light Cone provides a lot of insane buffs, including a CRIT Rate bonus and a follow-up attack damage boost, potentially making it one of the best Erudition Light Cones in the game.

This article covers all the stats and effects of Yet Hope Is Priceless, Jade's signature Light Cone, in Honkai Star Rail.

Note: The following info is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Jade's signature Light Cone in Honkai Star Rail leaked

According to a reliable leaker called Dim, HoYoverse is expected to release a new 5-star Erudition Light Cone named Yet Hope Is Priceless for Jade in the Honkai Star Rail 2.3 update. The leaker has also shared its potential stats and effects at level 80:

HP: 952

952 ATK: 582

582 DEF: 529

529 Promise: Increases the wearer's CRIT Rate by 16% (28%). Increases the DMG dealt by follow-up attacks by 16% (28%) for every 20% of the wearer's CRIT DMG in combat that exceeds 120%, up to a maximum of 4 stacks. When the combat begins and when the wearer uses a Basic ATK, the Ultimate and follow-up attacks ignore 16% (28%) of the enemy's DEF, lasting for 2 turns.

The numbers in brackets are expected to be Light Cone's bonuses' value at Superimposition level five.

The CRIT Rate increase is a nice bonus and should make it easier for players to build a good CRIT ratio on their units. Moreover, Jade's signature Light Cone increases the wearer's follow-up attack DMG by a good amount. Furthermore, the DEF ignore buff on the user's Ultimate and follow-up attack DMG after using a Basic Attack is great for DPS increase.

Yet Hope Is Priceless materials leaked

Yet Hope Is Priceless level-up materials (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the items required to level up Jade's signature Light Cone, as per leaks via Dim:

Dream Collection Component x20

Rough Sketch x4

Dynamic Outlining x12

Dream Flow Valve x20

Exquisite Colored Draft x15

Dream Making Engine x14

Trailblazers can pre-farm for Dream Collection Components and its higher rarities. However, the other items are unavailable in the game as of writing. Thus, players must wait until they are released in Honkai Star Rail version 2.3.

