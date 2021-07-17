"You are amazing": Twitch streamer WillNeff consoles Wobbles after getting banned for streaming with him

William Neff, better known as WillNeff, is the latest Twitch streamer to be banned and he's not happy about it; given the circumstances and lack of communication between Twitch and its content creators. According to his Tweet, he was banned for a total duration of three days without any prior warning from Twitch. He says:

"I was banned without any warning and it says the duration is three days. I wish Twitch Support had reached out before going nuclear but that’s the way it goes sometimes."

Banning the nicest guy on twitch pic.twitter.com/KGombE3NG5 — ⚜️ William 🇨🇦 (@Criptike) July 17, 2021

To make matters worse, it would seem that the cause of the ban was due to the fact that he was streaming with Austin O'Brien, better known as Mr. Wobbles, who had been permanently banned on Twitch years ago.

According to the platform, streaming with Mr. Wobbles was a mistake and fell under the clause of "aiding account suspension evasion," in essence allowing a permanently banned streamer to re-appear on the platform. Some fans stated that this made no sense, as WillNeff was merely interacting with Mr. Wobbles.

first of all it's silly that you can get in trouble for playing with someone who's banned on twitch, second of all handing out a perma ban and not allowing any room for change or growth on the side of twitch is very shortsighted — welyn 🎃 (@welyn) July 17, 2021

Despite everything, Twitch streamer WillNeff states that this will create space for interesting discussions and will hopefully help make rules for creating content with creators outside of Twitch.

Let’s be clear they ban you for absolutely no reason but this is “content” not worthy of a ban lol pic.twitter.com/nKj30eQEM7 — Jerek Winters (@Fugi_Gamer) July 17, 2021

While the ban has riled up and irked fans, WillNeff states that he doesn't wish any ill will towards Twitch staff as they have a lot to deal with daily. Although it would seem that everyone accepted the outcome of the situation, Mr. Wobbles hasn't taken it too well.

Twitch streamer WillNeff consoles Mr. Wobbles after he blamed himself

Following the ban. Mr. Wobbles took to Twitter to apologize to WillNeff. A few hours later, he uploaded a YouTube video as well, and spoke about it. He began by saying:

"Hi, I'm making this video because I don't think I want to be on the OTV server anymore. I don't want to get anybody into trouble. I've been in events before and I've been allowed to stream with other people and it's been fine, and I guess this time it's not.

Despite the troubles, WillNeff took to Twitter to ask fans not to attack Mr. Wobbles, and consoled the streamer on his Tweet asking him not to be sorry.

Nor is @mrwobblesmusic in any way responsible for what happened. — Will Neff (@TheWillNeff) July 17, 2021

Don’t be sorry babe. You are amazing. — Will Neff (@TheWillNeff) July 17, 2021

Fans are once more calling out Twitch stating that the rules and regulations make no sense and are being selectively enforced.

Someone in his chat threatened to swat him, foxed him and his family so wobbles snapped and made a song about swatting him — Your Local Street Corner Goblin (@Omotaidesu) July 17, 2021

yo esfando — akihiro (@yepakih) July 17, 2021

He was on the stream, a lot. On a lot of OTV streamers streams. — BasedBidoof (@BasedBidoof) July 17, 2021

This lays out the full story for those curious https://t.co/2K0fWAef48 — Thembo Baggins (@Eh_Ames) July 17, 2021

Edited by Gautham Balaji