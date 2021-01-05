"You are one of us now": YouTuber "Deji" criticized after painting blackface on girlfriend

YouTuber Deji Olatunji has come under severe scrutiny on Twitter after he painted his girlfriend’s face with chocolate and made her recreate the infamous “Blackface.”

In a recent video titled “She never saw this coming,” YouTuber Deji was seen pranking his girlfriend. Deji has been in a relationship with fellow YouTuber Dounja “Dunjahh” Akoudad since around ten years.

Deji was seen applying chocolate all over her face, recreating blackface, where white people apply makeup in order to pretend to be black. While Dunjahh was uncomfortable about the “racist” overtones, she ended up playing along and tried to make her boyfriend’s mother “accept” her.

YouTuber Deji recreate blackface scene with his girlfriend, gets criticized on Twitter

As can be seen in the video, YouTuber Deji decided to prank his girlfriend by asking her to close her eyes. He told Dunjahh that he was going to give her a surprise, and proceeded to cover her face with Nutella.

Once done, Deji took her to a washroom mirror and asked her to open her eyes.

Needless to say, Dunjahh was visibly stunned, and immediately talked about the racist overtone. However, Deji ignored her concern and muttered that she is “one of them now.”

The infamous Blackface makeup was used in traditional cinema when white people would use makeup to pretend otherwise.

Some popular stars such as Tom Hanks and Ted Danson have come under severe criticism in the past for using the blackface makeup, as the overall process has some obvious racist overtones.

However, Deji seemed unconcerned, and took Dunjahh to his mother.

The YouTuber then told her boyfriend’s mother that she hoped to be accepted in to the family now.

The YouTuber’s mother seemed concerned as well, and said that she has already accepted Dunjahh into the family.

The incident has since been picked up by multiple content creators and fans, who have rushed to Twitter to express their disdain.

While most people criticized Deji, some had issues with the way Dunjahh handled the situation, as can be seen in the posts above.