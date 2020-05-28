'You don't want to miss this' - SypherPK on the Fortnite Doomsday event
- A recent video by SypherPK discusses the upcoming Fortnite event.
- The Fortnite live event will progress the game forward, towards the much-awaited Season 3
SypherPK, one of the best Fortnite players and content creators recently rolled out a video discussing the upcoming Fortnite Doomsday event.
He starts off by debunking Midas' plan for the end-of-season event. Sypher explains, 'Cyclo,' a skin that was recently released in the Fortnite item shop has major of relevance to the ongoing narrative, and shouldn't be chucked off as just a cosmetic item.
Midas, the leader of last known Ghost POI "The Agency" has built himself a doomsday device, and the Cyclo outfit could possibly be a control suit for Midas to remotely control the infamous Fortnite doomsday device, during the event on May 30th at 14:05 ET, explains Sypher.
Fortnite Doomsday Event - A sight to behold.
The streamer expresses his eagerness for the end-of-season Doomsday event in Fortnite as he goes on to say:
"It's been a very long time since we have seen an end-of-season event in Fortnite. Epic did a really good job with the Travis Scott concert, they went all out and it was much better than the Marshmello concert.
So, its been a while since Epic has done an in-game event; mainly because the past couple seasons have taken so long. With that in mind, I have a feeling this end of season event is going to be huge."
SypherPK also highlights that Epic Games have a reputation for "going all out", and given the fact that we have not seen a story-line event for quite some time, the Fortnite Doomsday event is expected to be monumental, something you wouldn't want to miss!
Fortnite Season 3 brings new possibilities
Towards the end of the video, Sypher talks about various possibilities that come with the new Fortnite Season 3. He explains how the new season allows for a horde of fresh content to spice things up in the Battle Royale island.
Along with new content, Fortnite Season 3 could potentially be the end of "Shadow vs Ghost" narrative that was adopted in Chapter 2, Season 1 proclaims Sypher.