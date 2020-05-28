'You don't want to miss this' - SypherPK on the Fortnite Doomsday event

SypherPK speaks out about the nearing Fortnite Doomsday event and Fortnite Season 3.

SypherPK, one of the best Fortnite players and content creators recently rolled out a video discussing the upcoming Fortnite Doomsday event.

He starts off by debunking Midas' plan for the end-of-season event. Sypher explains, 'Cyclo,' a skin that was recently released in the Fortnite item shop has major of relevance to the ongoing narrative, and shouldn't be chucked off as just a cosmetic item.

Midas, the leader of last known Ghost POI "The Agency" has built himself a doomsday device, and the Cyclo outfit could possibly be a control suit for Midas to remotely control the infamous Fortnite doomsday device, during the event on May 30th at 14:05 ET, explains Sypher.

Fortnite Doomsday Event - A sight to behold.

Fortnite Doomsday event will begin on May 30th at 14:05 PM ET (Image Credits: Epic Games)

The streamer expresses his eagerness for the end-of-season Doomsday event in Fortnite as he goes on to say:

"It's been a very long time since we have seen an end-of-season event in Fortnite. Epic did a really good job with the Travis Scott concert, they went all out and it was much better than the Marshmello concert.

So, its been a while since Epic has done an in-game event; mainly because the past couple seasons have taken so long. With that in mind, I have a feeling this end of season event is going to be huge."

SypherPK also highlights that Epic Games have a reputation for "going all out", and given the fact that we have not seen a story-line event for quite some time, the Fortnite Doomsday event is expected to be monumental, something you wouldn't want to miss!

Fortnite Season 3 brings new possibilities

Fortnite Season 3 is confirmed to release on 4th of June 2020.

Towards the end of the video, Sypher talks about various possibilities that come with the new Fortnite Season 3. He explains how the new season allows for a horde of fresh content to spice things up in the Battle Royale island.

Along with new content, Fortnite Season 3 could potentially be the end of "Shadow vs Ghost" narrative that was adopted in Chapter 2, Season 1 proclaims Sypher.