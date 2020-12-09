It has been quite the year to be a gamer as 2020 has taken shape as one of the strongest years in gaming, with the release of instant classics such as Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part II, and the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077, in particular, has captured the imagination of gaming audiences as one of the most hotly anticipated titles in years. The game has been in the works for a long time, with it first being revealed all the way back in 2013.

Since then, CDPR has achieved legendary status in the industry on the back of The Witcher series, with the third game in the trilogy widely regarded as one of the all-time greats.

Therefore, Cyberpunk 2077 has generated an insane amount of buzz, and fans have been vocal in all sorts of ways.

One Twitter user, in particular, attempted to lend his personal expertise to CDPR and was hilariously rebuked in a succinct response by the devs.

"Your game will die in a month if you don't bring multiplayer": Twitter user shares opinion about Cyberpunk 2077, gets trolled by the studio

Ok. — The Witcher (@witchergame) December 8, 2020

The user expressed his opinion regarding the condition of Cyberpunk 2077 post-launch, and their assessment landed on the game being rendered "dead" in a month.

Essentially, a title being "dead", in internet-speak, is marked by a game having an extremely small player base as a result of an apparent lack of content or quality.

The Polish studio's response to the user's comment was an exceptionally succinct "Ok" that felt just the right amount of chaotic neutral. What seemed to be the icing on the cake was that the reply was made through The Witcher's social media handle instead of CDPR or Cyberpunk 2077's.

This curt response was met with firm virtual handshakes as the internet sided with the studio in their cold but non-confrontational response. Of all the things CDPR could perhaps invite criticism for, a lack of content and support isn't likely to be one.

This is evident in the studio's efforts to deliver quality DLCs for The Witcher 3 and it still selling quite well, nearly 5 years after its release. The same can be expected of Cyberpunk 2077. Even though the game is being released initially as a single-player title, CDPR have not shut the door on Multiplayer yet.

Multiplayer, according to the studio, will arrive later as their efforts currently are focused on providing a solid, single-player experience with Cyberpunk 2077.