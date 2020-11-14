YouTube cancels 'YouTube Rewind' for 2020 because the year is a mess

YouTube has announced that it will not be releasing a ‘YouTube Rewind’ video for 2020 because of how "different" the year was.

Every year, YouTube releases a Rewind video which acts as a recap for all the major viral videos, events, trends, and music that were popular that year. However, YouTube has now announced that 2020 will not be getting its own Rewind video.

This is the first time since 2010 that YouTube will not be releasing a Rewind video, despite the serious criticism the past few videos have faced. 2018’s video titled “YouTube Rewind 2018: Everyone controls Rewind” became the most disliked video on the platform and currently has over 18 million dislikes.

The 2018 Rewind video was criticized mainly because it included many personalities that were not affiliated with YouTube, while at the same time skipping certain incidents that fans wanted to be part of the video.

While 2019’s Rewind video titled “YouTube Rewind 2019: For the Record” was better received, the video was criticized for not honoring the death of the popular YouTuber Desmond “Etika” Amofah. Others also said that the video lacked "direction and soul".

Now, with the plethora of unfortunate incidents that we have seen due to the Coronavirus pandemic, YouTube has gone ahead and canceled the 2020 Rewind video. As you can see in the post below, it was explained that the series was always meant to be a celebration of the viewers.

However, 2020 has been different, and YouTube has decided to not release a Rewind video for this year. The post also congratulated people for making a "difficult year" better and thanked them for "making a difference”.

While YouTube’s reasons for the decision might be clear to them, many did not seem too impressed. YouTube’s patchy track record for the last two years was brought back up online and some thought that the move was "disgraceful".

Thats it. That seals The deal. i’m no longer a Youtube user! An absolute disgraceful service yet again! In all my years as a user of YouTube ive never seen an service so trash and pathetic. I’m becoming an VIMEO user. They have a real TV SERVICE Goodbye! — ᴺMᴏ ❀ (@AriolaSwiffers) November 13, 2020

However, quite a few people seemed to not be affected and thought that YouTube should stop making the Rewind videos altogether.

However, despite the criticism and calls to stop the series, there were still quite a few people who were disappointed with the move.

YouTube might not have had a lot of success with the Rewind videos of late, but the above reactions suggest that some people were still looking forward to it this year.