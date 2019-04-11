YouTube getting in on the interactive narrative game business

Minecraft: Story Mode on Netflix

Netflix has been taking some big steps into the "interactive movies" genre as of late, and it seems to be paying off. Ever since TellTale Games (the development studio best known for this type of digital entertainment, with their Walking Dead and Game of Thrones games) went under, Netflix has been picking up their slack in a lot of ways.

They currently host Minecraft: Story Mode, as well as an interactive version of their popular Black Mirror series called Bandersnatch. Plus, it looks like they'll probably pick up the slack on the Stranger Things game the studio was working on before they went kaput.

Well, YouTube is certainly not one to let a trend pass them by - whether that be streaming live video, creating original content, or finding ways to not pay their content creators. According to a blurb on Gamesindustry.biz, the Google-owned video site is working on getting into the 'games as movies" (or whatever they eventually end up calling it) train, and very soon.

According to the initial report by Bloomberg, the division of Alphabet Inc owned Google, is developing their own new unit that will focus on just this type of entertainment, in both original programming as well as live content. Ben Relles, who has already worked for the company for eight years, will be heading up the unit.

YouTube isn't the only big name looking to get into this new video version of Choose-Your-Own-Adventure (which is also a famous book series owned by Chooseco LLC. that is currently suing Netflix for a bunch of money for using their trademark). WalMart, of all companies, recently invested $250 million dollars in a new join venture with Eko, a company that already produces these sorts of things (interactive stories, not lawsuits).

YouTube already has interactive advertisements and currently has the technology to expand that choice-remembering to a full-length feature. While this new venture has YouTube scaling back its original programming, it's still working on it, as seen by the release of the second season of their popular Karate Kid continuation, Cobra Kai (which is awesome, by the way).

