Most older Disney fans will remember the 1998-animated action-adventure film 'Mulan'. It was based on a Chinese legend 'Hua Mulan', where a girl of the same name was forced to join the Army to fight against the invading 'Huns'. The lore goes that Mulan's father was supposed to join the Army, but he was old and distraught. Hence, she decided to disguise herself and go as her father.

The original Mulan was a super-hit, but now, the live-action version of the film has come under severe scrutiny. Apart from the locations(s) where the movie was filmed, certain questionable credentials have raised eyebrows all over the world. So much so that even YouTuber Jeremy "TheQuartering" Habley recently posted a video regarding the issue.

YouTuber alleges that Disney's Mulan was filmed in concentration camps

Firstly, Liu Yifei, the actress who played the role of Mulan in the new movie, recently made statements supporting the Hong Kong police for using excessive force against pro-democracy protestors. According to The Guardian, this led to largescale calls to boycott the film. However, this is not the only issue that has come to light.

Mulan thanks Turpan Bureau of Public Security because it was filmed in Turpan in 2018, the peak of re-education campaign. How many thousands of Uyghur were put into camps by Turpan Bureau of Public Security when filming Mulan there? https://t.co/yX0xssPnKW — Shawn Zhang (@shawnwzhang) September 7, 2020

Apart from the Mulan actress congratulating the Hong Kong police for their often violent crackdown on protestors, the film's release on 4th September revealed further issues. As it turned out, in the final credits, Disney offered 'special thanks' to a total of eight Chinese authorities.

This included the public security bureau in Turpan, a city in Eastern Xinjiang. According to ABC News, several 're-education' camps have been documented in this area.

It just keeps getting worse! Now, when you watch #Mulan, not only are you turning a blind eye to police brutality and racial injustice (due to what the lead actors stand for), you're also potentially complicit in the mass incarceration of Muslim Uyghurs. #BoycottMulan https://t.co/dAMgZ6PWTD — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 😷 (@joshuawongcf) September 7, 2020

Moreover, Habley also talked about the special mention given to the 'publicity department of CPC Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomy Region Committee'. Again, according to The Guardian, this committee is responsible for all of the Communist Party's propaganda, something which the YouTuber thought was problematic as well.

Turpan, whose police Disney thanked at the end of Mulan, is the first documented case of re-education against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. This Aug 2013 doc speaks of the "re-education" of "focus groups" to "eradicate the soil for the breeding and spread of religious extremism" pic.twitter.com/cMe4PqKl6p — Adrian Zenz (@adrianzenz) September 8, 2020

Apart from the Twitter posts above, the video provides an insightful breakdown of the criticism recently levied against Disney. While the movie has been boycotted by a sizable chunk of the Chinese population, the media giants have not yet publicly issued a statement.

You can watch the entire video below: