YouTuber "Apollo Legend" reportedly found dead at home hours after suicide letter surfaced online

Recently, various sources have confirmed that YouTuber Benjamin "Apollo Legend” Smith was found deceased at his home yesterday, on 30th December.

According to sources, the YouTuber was found deceased at him home by police around the evening. Initially, Daniel “Keemstar” Keem reported that he had left behind a suicide video/letter, in which he blamed YouTubers DarkViperAU and EZScape for pushing him over the edge.

The two YouTubers had made videos mocking Apollo Legend and had accused him of lying about various details to get ad revenue from YouTube. The video that he posted on YouTube before the alleged suicide was removed from YouTube for the obvious reason of it infringing the platform’s TOS.

In the seven minute long video that exists on the internet as a Mediafire attachment, Apollo Legend cited reasons such as deteriorating his mental and physical condition that led him to this move. Apparently, he was scheduled to be hospitalized for some medical condition, and instead decided to take this extreme step.

I’m still waiting for official sources. But some outlets claim they got confirmation that Apollo Legend was found deceased in his home.



This was the suicide vid/letter he put out. Any type of suicide video is against YouTube TOS so it was removed.



Apollo was a YT friend. RIP! pic.twitter.com/BRN57Trczt — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) December 31, 2020

Apollo Legend was a speedrunning commentator/YouTuber who had quit the platform around a year ago after losing a lawsuit against gamer/restaurateur Billy Mitchell, who sued him over some illegal voice and video recordings that he obtained from an Arcade event that was held in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Billy Mitchel was apparently lying about his Donkey Kong speedruns, and was exposed by Apollo.

Speedrunner Apollo Legend has just put out a suicide video.



In the video's description he "thanks" YouTubers DarkViperAU and EZScape for pushing him over the edge.



It is currently unknown whether Apollo is alive or dead. pic.twitter.com/E70BTrhTpz — YOUTUBE.COM / VITO (@VitoGesualdi) December 31, 2020

After losing the lawsuit and reaching an out of court settlement, Apollo Legend was continuously criticized by other YouTubers as he was accused of lying for ad-revenue.

In truth, when YouTuber/speedrunner RWhiteGoose was banned from Game Done Quick for years’ worth of white-supremacist and racist comments, Apollo Legend made a video defending him and accusing GDQ of kicking people with “different views.”

Image via kiwifarms.net

However, the video ended up receiving huge backlash as people began to accuse him of “lying” to gain ad-revenue, as various parts of the video had been glossed over to create the impression that RWhiteGoose was banned due to no apparent reason.

UPDATE: According to sources, Apollo Legend has passed. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/9BAJ7LpiUv — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) December 31, 2020

Regardless, he quit YouTube officially around a year ago, and has since been criticized by other YouTubers as well. The news has now been confirmed by various sources, as can be seen in Twitter posts.

Moreover, the news has also been talked about in various Reddit posts, with people blaming the two YouTubers who made videos about Apollo Legend for the incident.

However, Billy Mitchell himself posted on Twitter defending them, and said that merely reporting the truth about a matter does not amount to any kind of wrong.