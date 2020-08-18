YouTuber brands Dan Bilzerian as the 'King of Simps'

Dan Bilzerian is one of the most controversial internet personalities in recent times. He is an American poker player, venture capitalist, and actor best known for his extravagant Instagram posts. The controversial figure has garnered around 32.2 million followers on the platform, and regularly posts pictures of his uber-rich lifestyle.

On the other hand, Edmond Paul Philion, better known as 'Philion', is a satirical YouTuber who generally posts lifestyle and fitness-related videos. He is also known for his semi-serious takes on various aspects of social media, and has around 503k subscribers on his YouTube account.

Image Credits: Philion, youtube.com

In a recent video, Philion criticized Dan Bilzerian, and called him the 'King of Simps'.

Dan Bilzerian: The 'King of Simps'?

This is not the first time Philion has criticized Bilzerian. In March 2019, the influencer posted a video calling him the 'man-child of Instagram', and needless to say, the criticism has since caught on. You can watch that video below.

In the current video, Philion talks about Bilzerian's past antics, like when he tried to take a gun off a policeman to 'save the day'. In the past, Bilzerian has been involved in multiple violent incidents. One instance saw him throw a woman off the roof and break her foot.

Furthermore, he has even been accused of faking his entire lifestyle. According to a recent lawsuit, he rents all the items people see on his Instagram account and charges it to a credit card that is paid off by Ignite International Ltd, a company Bilzerian founded and is the CEO of.

Image Credits: squaremile.com

Advertisement

The lawsuit in question has been filed by Mr Curtis Hefferman, who recently got fired as the company's president. According to Hefferman, he got fired because he complained about Bilzerian's habit of spending the company's money. He had attempted to expose the incessant spending of the CEO.

In the video, Philion went over some of Bilzerian's female fans' comments that he thought were cringeworthy. He further showed clips of his conversations and interviews to expose his lack of 'personality'. He also mocked the 39-year-old's over-the-top stories and questioned his veracity.

Image Credits: insidehook.com

Moreover, the company he is the CEO of recently received $1.2 million in Paycheck Protection Program Loans. Ignite International Ltd reported losses worth $50 million last year, which makes sense, considering the CEO's extravagant spending.

Towards the end, we see Philion dismiss the claim that he is the "King of Instagram", and mocked Bilzerian's 'home tour' video, where the host claimed he had 'bought' the house himself. Finally, we see Philion explain the toxicity that the gambler represents, and argued that women should instead focus on guys who have substance, rather than money.

You can see the entire video below.