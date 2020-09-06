YouTuber buys flawless gaming setup for only $450, but realizes it wasn't any 'regular' purchase

Well, just like a mechanic is nothing without his tools, a gamer is nothing without his/her gaming equipment. While so many popular games, such as Fortnite and COD: Warzone, are free to play, the equipment required to run them can be costly.

No matter where you are in the world, buying a decent new gaming setup is sure to cost you upwards of $1000. However, back in December 2018, we saw an internet personality find a simply mouthwatering deal.

YouTuber and Twitch streamer KristoferYee has 492k subscribers on YouTube and around 80k followers on Twitch. In 2018, he posted a video explaining that he found a decent gaming setup for a steal! However, when Yee went there, he found out that it wasn't a 'regular' purchase.

YouTuber buys a flawless gaming setup for only $450, but realizes it wasn't any 'regular' purchase

Yee posted two videos on the matter. In the first that you can see below, he explains that he initially met somebody on Craigslist who tried to scam him. However, upon research, the YouTuber stumbled upon a gaming setup being sold on Facebook for merely $450.

The streamer explained that it was worth a lot more than that, but once he saw that the description mentioned the owner to be the 'adult son' of the seller, he seemed to have solved the mystery. The YouTuber thought that it was an angry father tired of his adult son living in his house.

However, when he reached the place, the YouTuber was told that the setup belonged to the seller's thirty-three-year-old son who had recently passed away.

As you can see, he took home the computer and decided to make the best use of it. However, in the second video, we see the YouTuber deciding to refurbish the computer and give it to somebody who needed it more. As it turns out, Yee found two video editors who wanted the setup and sold it to them for $600.

However, it was the Christmas season, and after making them promise that they would take care of the setup, Yee decided to give them a discount of $100. To round it all up, he went back to the original owner and gave him the money that he had earned off the sale!

Both the YouTuber and the original owner got very emotional and thanked each other profusely. The entire incident was befitting for the occasion, and Yee was glad to help multiple people in one stroke.

You can watch the second part of the video below.