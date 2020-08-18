YouTuber explains why TikTok sucks for 'average' looking teenagers

Before the internet ever existed, there was still a social hierarchy among the younger generation. Back then, it wasn't as apparent or shallow, and different variables determined a person's 'social standing'. Right from looks to athletic ability, from knowledge to being the class clown, such traits were sure to affect one's social status.

Among the younger generation, the way a person looks has always played a huge role, even if other factors used to come into play. Nowadays, however, factors other than looks hardly seem to count, and various social media personalities and individuals have managed to gain a considerable number of followers and fame primarily because they are considered 'attractive'.

While the concept of looks playing an essential part in one's social life is hardly new, it has intensified and rarefied due to the advent of so many social media platforms. One of the major platforms that seems to follow this direction is TikTok, where users can post short 3 to 15-second videos clips.

A notable YouTube account called CBP channel has explained precisely how bad TikTok is for 'average-looking' teens.

Why is TikTok bad for 'average-looking' teenagers?

The YouTuber explains what TikTok is by calling it a 'visual form of art', which generally does not have anything profound or meaningful to offer. He further explains that stars of this platform realize that there is a lot of money to be made, and have started a somewhat toxic brand of content wherein they flex material objects that they have not been earned.

He then talks about the concept of E-boys, and says that while nobody can exactly explain who an E-boy is, most of them are good-looking teenage guys who are generally untalented. Furthermore, the YouTuber compares the situation to a musician like Justin Beiber, who at least has 'substance' that people can be attracted to.

He then mentions TikTok stars like Anthony Reeves, who has till date only posted one YouTube video, but has still managed to gain hundreds of thousands of followers. Towards the end, he makes fun of 'E-boy events', where these 'stars' give hugs and hold hands with their fans, who wait for their 'five seconds' in long queues.

Furthermore, we see clips of various 'E-boys' such as Josh Richards and Kevin Perry, who the YouTuber accuses of lacking substance and a decent personality. He encourages the girls 'simping' over these boys to snap out of it and realize that there are a lot of other important things that they should instead look for in guys.

Of course, the other boys might be 'average' looking, but they are surely worth more than these untalented 'E-boys' on TikTok, who are often arrogant and proud of the way they look.

You can see the entire video about TikTok stars below.