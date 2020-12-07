YouTuber jailed after pregnant girlfriend dies on live stream

30-year-old YouTuber Stas Reeflay allegedly agreed to a viewer’s offer of abusing his girlfriend for a sum of $1,000. He was arrested after his girlfriend died on a live stream.

The YouTuber allegedly forced his 28-year-old girlfriend Valentina “Valya” Grigoryeva to stay outdoors in sub-zero temperatures wearing nothing but underwear.

Various sources have reported that the YouTuber continued to record his girlfriend even after realizing that she was in distress on a balcony at their home. Reeflay has since been arrested and faces up to two years in jail if it is proven that his girlfriend indeed died of hypothermia.

YouTuber jailed after his girlfriend dies of hypothermia as a result of a YouTube “stunt”

According to different sources, Valentina Grigoryeva was pregnant with Stas Reeflay’s child when the incident took place. Moreover, he apparently continued to record his girlfriend even after he sa that she was in a bad way outside on the balcony.

Apparently, the YouTuber had in the past agreed to do various “stunts” involving his girlfriend in exchange for money from his viewers. The YouTuber had previously been branded as "the boyfriend from hell," after spraying his girlfriend with pepper spray in a similar broadcast.

Sources have also revealed that the YouTuber continued to record his girlfriend even as she appeared to be in bad shape on the balcony. In what made for terrible viewing, the YouTuber was allegedly heard saying the following.

Image via Daliy Sabah

“Valya, are you alive? My bunny, what’s up with you? Valya! Valya! Damn, you look like you are dead. Bunny, come on tell me something. I’m worrying. Damn I don’t feel her heartbeat. Guys, no pulse, she’s pale. She is not breathing.”

Towards the end, he exclaimed “I love you,” but it was simply too late. Sources have suggested that his girlfriend succumbed to hypothermia, although no official confirmation has been released as of yet.