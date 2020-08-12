YouTuber Kavos exposes Pokimane's 'biggest' simps

Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys has had a controversial past few months. She has a large fan base, with around 5.54 million subscribers on YouTube, and a further 5.4 million followers on Twitch. However, her fan base often gets accused of being full of ‘simps’, a slang term for men who are over-affectionate towards women.

As quite a few different trends have been observed among these fans, Pokimane has spoken about the issue in the past. Further, there have been other times when she hasn’t been happy with the comments of some of her fans, and has told them off.

Recently, however, we saw her appearing to defend her simp fans, and said that using the term can be obnoxious, and discourages men from even being kind to women.

Image Credits: nailbuzz.com

Now, a notable YouTuber has made a video exposing some of her biggest ‘simp’ fans.

Kavos exposes Pokimane’s biggest simps

Kavos is an English YouTube commentator who often critiques famous people. His YouTube account has around 1.24 million subscribers. In the video that you can see below, he explains that Pokimane might have taken a break, but her fans have not. The YouTuber’s research on the internet got him acquainted with quite a few social media handles as well.

He goes through the pages and finds a few of her most desperate fans. We see one posting that they are already missing Pokimane, while others used the term ‘thicc’. Pokimane has in the past gone after her fans for using this word when describing her.

Pokimane during a stream (Image Credits: talkesports.com)

Regardless, we see quite a few embarrassing posts, including some that are downright explicit and have been censored in the video. Others are tagged by various ‘body parts’, including arms, legs, etc. Of course, while the YouTuber finds it hilarious, there is a certain level of objectification evident in the posts, and Kavos expresses the same concern.

In the video, we see various fan requests, and they routinely seem to visit the social media handle to procure more images of Pokimane. Towards the end, Kavos even explains that he hasn’t quite seen such a large group of ‘simps’ in one place. You can watch the entire video below.