YouTuber take a jab at Pokimane's apology video, rates it 2/10

A few days ago, Pokimane announced that she was going to take a temporary break from all social media platforms. She cited several reasons, such as not having time to do the things she loves anymore, along with the fact that it's been more than six years since she last took a break.

Regardless, fans had speculated that it's because of the recent controversies that she felt the need for a break. It is no secret that Pokimane has had a controversy-laden year.

Be it the incident regarding ItsAGundam where she was caught encouraging her fans to leave negative feedback on his video, or the more recent feud with notable content creators Leafy and Keemstar, she's had a rough time of things as of late.

Image Credits: dexerto.com

However, these are all incidents that she has talked about and apologized for in the video that she recently posted. At the same time, this does not mean that all of those incidents will be quickly forgotten. On the contrary, as various content creators have already begun to criticize Pokimane’s apology video. In this article, we look at a YouTuber who rated it a mere 2 out of 10!

YouTuber rates Pokimane’s apology video, gives it a mere 2/10

YouTuber Pegasus, who has around 196k subscribers on the platform, explained most of the controversies that Pokimane has been in over the past few months. He mocks Pokimane by calling her a queen, and says that she finally found the time to address all of the criticism that had been levied against her since almost a year now.

Pokimane’s video was titled "My overdue apology". He appreciated the title and thought it was clever, as she smartly took responsibility for all of her past actions and acknowledged the delay as well. The title itself was given a handsome 8.5 out of 10.

Advertisement

Further, he talked about the incident regarding Bowblax, and said that she should not pretend to be friends with people who have in the past categorically complained about her behavior. Further, he talked about Bowblax’s reaction to her apology, and explained exactly why Pokimane’s apology was not "genuine" enough.

Bowblax and Pokimane

Further, Pegasus went on to make fun of her "simp" fans who used various Reddit platforms to objectify the apology video. He said that even during a serious incident they cannot help but obsess over her looks, which according to him is further representation of the kind of people she attracts via her content.

Towards the end, he criticized Pokimane for pretending as if she doesn’t like her simps, and encouraged her to acknowledge the benefits that she has been reaping over the years due to their support. Finally, we see the YoutTuber criticize Pokimane's brand of content, particularly her "reaction videos," where she allegedly uses other content creators’ content and is able to reap benefits that logically belong to the original creators.

Finally, he rates the apology video, gives it a 2 out of 10, and explains that until she doesn’t give a more genuine apology, people will be reluctant to forgive her and move on. As always, the internet remembers for a long time.

You can watch the entire video below: