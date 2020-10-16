Recently, we saw YouTuber Fat Dino’s recreation of the popular mobile and PC game ‘Subway Surfers’. The recreation was done on Unreal Engine, and the final result ended up surprising many. Now, on the 12th of October, Fat Dino posted another game-recreation; this time of the popular Battle Royale game ‘Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockdown’.

Fat Dino is a YouTuber with over 272k subscribers, who regularly posts gaming related videos. Fall Guys is a game that has become famous for its simple plot, comical graphics, and the lack of a serious skill-threshold. In this article, we take a brief look at Fat Dino's latest Unreal Engine game recreation.

YouTuber rebuilds 'Fall Guys' in Unreal Engine, the final result will blow your mind

Towards the beginning, we see the YouTuber lay the basic framework of the game, along with the scripting of the movement. Unlike the real Fall Guys game, the player character and movement of the recreated version, turned out to be more realistic and believable.

Image Credits: Fat Dino, YouTube

Furthermore, as you can see in the pictures, the YouTuber went on to create a bunch of interesting and difficult obstacles that were far more complicated than the ones we see in the real game. The obstacles included objects that push out from the ground, the more traditional spinning obstacles, and even human cannons.

Image Credits: Fat Dino, YouTube

Further, the YouTuber ‘humanized’ the characters, and created the first map. He ended up creating a total of three maps, and added a realistic ‘stadium’ setting, with proper lighting and even an audience!

Image Credits: Fat Dino, YouTube

Finally, he added various customizations for player characters, and allowed different kinds of outfits to be used. Once the three maps were done, the YouTuber gave some final touches to the game, and claimed that the game was now ready.

Advertisement

Image Credits: Fat Dino, YouTube

The final result was expansive, to say the least. It was complete with proper lighting, an excited audience, and even an elaborate range of obstacles that are enough to make even the most seasoned players sweat. Similar to the previous recreation of ‘Subway Surfers’, Fat Dino ended up creating an improved version of Fall Guys as well! You can have a look at the entire video below.