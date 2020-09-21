YouTuber recreates Subway Surfers using Unreal Engine, leaves viewers in shock over final result

Quite a few gamers will remember spending hours playing the endless running game, Subway Surfers. It was released back in 2012 for the mobile platform, along with Windows, and has a relatively simple plot. Players take the role of a young graffiti artist who is being chased by a Police Inspector and his dog, while dodging a variety of obstacles that come their way.

In March 2018, Subway Surfers became the first game to be downloaded over 1 billion times on the Google Play Store, and crossed the 2 billion mark in May 2018! This title is popular even today, and recently, a YouTuber attempted to recreate it.

The YouTuber in question, Fat Dino, used Unreal Engine to do so, and the result was quite spectacular!

YouTuber’s Subway Surfers recreation using Unreal Engine has viewers in awe!

In the video that at the end of the article, we see the Fat Dino create a prototype, which is a man running on a never-ending platform. He goes on to add the animations and obstacles, and ends up with a working model without the graphics.

We also see four different ‘city chunks’ that he has created, including a long bridge, a railway station, a tunnel, and a city street. The YouTuber explains that he will be fusing them to form an endless map.

Image Credits: Fat Dino, YouTube

Once the map is completed, we see the YouTuber add a variety of different obstructions. However, he explains that the obstacle generator wasn’t working with his ‘city chunks’, which forced him to start afresh and create a new one.

We then see a better obstacle generator, which has floating cars and moving trains, in addition to the simpler obstructions! The streamer goes on to announce that he is ready with the final version of the ‘new Subway Surfers’, and adds a ‘game over’ screen based on the one we see in GTA games.

Image Credits: Fat Dino, YouTube

Quite a lot of people thought that the game he had created was better than the original Subway Surfers. Others suggested minor changes to make the game ‘perfect’.

Image Credits: Fat Dino, YouTube

People thought that the part with the cars was the most challenging part of the game.

Image Credits: Fat Dino, YouTube

Some also ended up finding a few logical inconsistencies with the 'new Subway Surfers' that the YouTuber had created.

Image Credits: Fat Dino, YouTube

You can watch the entire video below: