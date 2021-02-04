YouTuber Trolls Corpse Husband's Fandom in Hilarious Video

Corpse Husband's meteoric rise to fame in 2020 has led to the formation of two groups - hardcore fans or those oblivious of the personality. Folks who are hardcore fans have interesting and colorful personalities.

YouTuber "ColeyDoesThings" is a person belonging to the second group. In a recent video, she took a satirical jab at Corpse Husband's fan base with a humorous depiction of the different kinds.

Corpse Husband's fandom gets trolled.

Describing the video as, "I started watching corpse's content for this vid and it's been a jam time," ColeyDoesThings starts by walking in as a figurative representation of Corpse Husband's fandom.

The parody consists of her roleplaying as different members of the fan base. According to the YouTuber, the gamer's base can be split into categories, such as the members making fun of him, gushing over his deep voice, and his legion of 'simps.'

She even touched upon his early fans who subscribed for "Horror story narrations." ColeyDoesThings delved deep into Corpse Husband's fandom to project an accurate parody of his fanbase.

Corpse Husband's popularity rose in 2020 when he started posting content on YouTube, eventually finding himself playing with high-profile streamers like Valkyrae and Sykkuno.

The gamer has also diversified himself as a musician with multiple songs like "Agoraphobia" and "E-girls are ruining my life!" gaining thousands of views on YouTube and Spotify.

Corpse Husband's deep voice is due to the effects of chronic illnesses. He also has Fibromyalgia.

