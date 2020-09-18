YouTuber YungCripp receives ghastly hate mail from cyberbully, responds with a fitting tweet that is winning hearts

In today's digital age of streaming, we have witnessed a streamer boom on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube.

While the majority of Twitch and YouTube is dominated by gamers, there also exists a smaller segment of content creators who are completely unique in their own trademark way. One such streamer and YouTuber is Donavan, aka YungCripp, who is a 27-year-old online personality afflicted with spinal muscular atrophy.

Despite his disability, he has cultivated a sardonic sense of humour and appears full of life, an approach which has won him several fans across social media.

He is known to not be encumbered by his disability, and his recent rebuttal to venomous hate mail is further testament to his unique personality:

This one message from a random fan moved me so much that I printed it out and pinned it to my bedroom mirror so I could read it to myself every morning and start my day off with a smile🥰 https://t.co/tBETEf5iuj pic.twitter.com/BIblKIIstX — Donavan (Cripp Daddy♿) (@RealYungCripp) September 17, 2020

His fun and sarcastic take on a grim situation ended up winning hearts online as several praised him for his uncanny ability to resort to self-deprecating humour.

YungCripp wins over Twitter

In an era of social media and streaming, cyberbullying and hate mail are some of the most worrisome trends which prevail online.

Over the course of their streaming careers, several content creators have been subjected to bullying by disgruntled fans or anonymous haters who spew venom at them. It is this practice of rampant toxicity which serves as one of the major drawbacks of online steaming platforms such as Twitch.

It was only recently that popular Fortnite pro FaZe Ewok was trolled for being deaf:

never do this, kids even especially when you’re an adult making fun of someone’s disability. Very sad. pic.twitter.com/5ZkLhYbfKp — FaZe Ewok (@Ewok) July 24, 2020

In another shocking instance of deplorable human behaviour, Yungcripp took to Twitter to post a screen grab of a recent DM which a certain 'John Smith' had sent him. In the message, he implies that YungCripp's family would be better off without him, considering his life, due to his disability, serves as a burden upon them.

However, the insensitive and distasteful message failed to have the intended impact on YungCripp, who appeared thankful and decided to use it as a motivational quote everyday.

His response instantly won over Twitter as several came to his defense and extended their support to him:

There are some genuinely messed up people on the internet. Holy.



I'm glad you have a sense of humor about it. Because the fact you have to put up with crap like that is genuinely heartbreaking. — Melo "Institute Director" Dotty (@MeloDotty) September 17, 2020

Donavan. I love you. That's all.

I just love seeing your tweets on my timeline and I share them with friends occasionally and it's a good bonding moment.

That's all. Keep on keeping on. — Harrie (@Harrie__) September 18, 2020

Real talk cripp, your smile is cute as fuck and you have very thoughtful eyes.

Blah blah, ignore my genuine comment on dumb bird site, meme's — b̶a̶̪̗͉̰̅͂̾d̶ (@CasualCasualty) September 17, 2020

Sounds like a very unhappy person. Sad. — Wade K. Savage (@WadeKSavage) September 18, 2020

You ok? Want to tell you



You are loved. Your existence even if rough means a lot.



Just you being alive makes me happy.



I know these are words on a screen but at least they are good ones — Shirou_Be_Brave- owner of Be Brave Entertainment (@shirou_be_brave) September 18, 2020

How many more years will you get to bless this earth with your presence? Does it sadden you? How does it feel to know your closest friends and family are dreading the day they lose such an amazing person. I can't imagine being so beloved by people.



Fuck that guy — Q3K (@Q3K65580022) September 17, 2020

Joking aside, that’s fucking horrible. A persons life isn’t a burden. Your life brings your family and friends and the people around you joy. — RPier83 (@rpier83) September 17, 2020

I love people can say this kind of stuff with fake names, fake profiles. Imagine if they had to have their real self out there. But they wouldn’t talk so much shit, cowards — Fibrosis50 Creations (@fibrosis50) September 17, 2020

YungCripp's reply served as the apt response to all those who try to spread hate and toxicity online.

With all that has been happening this year, such moments where fans stand up for online creators is truly one of the heartening things that contribute to the wholesomeness of streaming.