YouTuber YungCripp receives ghastly hate mail from cyberbully, responds with a fitting tweet that is winning hearts

In today's digital age of streaming, we have witnessed a streamer boom on platforms such as Twitch and YouTube.
While the majority of Twitch and YouTube is dominated by gamers, there also exists a smaller segment of content creators who are completely unique in their own trademark way. One such streamer and YouTuber is Donavan, aka YungCripp, who is a 27-year-old online personality afflicted with spinal muscular atrophy.
Despite his disability, he has cultivated a sardonic sense of humour and appears full of life, an approach which has won him several fans across social media.
He is known to not be encumbered by his disability, and his recent rebuttal to venomous hate mail is further testament to his unique personality:
His fun and sarcastic take on a grim situation ended up winning hearts online as several praised him for his uncanny ability to resort to self-deprecating humour.
YungCripp wins over Twitter
In an era of social media and streaming, cyberbullying and hate mail are some of the most worrisome trends which prevail online.
Over the course of their streaming careers, several content creators have been subjected to bullying by disgruntled fans or anonymous haters who spew venom at them. It is this practice of rampant toxicity which serves as one of the major drawbacks of online steaming platforms such as Twitch.
It was only recently that popular Fortnite pro FaZe Ewok was trolled for being deaf:
In another shocking instance of deplorable human behaviour, Yungcripp took to Twitter to post a screen grab of a recent DM which a certain 'John Smith' had sent him. In the message, he implies that YungCripp's family would be better off without him, considering his life, due to his disability, serves as a burden upon them.
However, the insensitive and distasteful message failed to have the intended impact on YungCripp, who appeared thankful and decided to use it as a motivational quote everyday.
His response instantly won over Twitter as several came to his defense and extended their support to him:
YungCripp's reply served as the apt response to all those who try to spread hate and toxicity online.
With all that has been happening this year, such moments where fans stand up for online creators is truly one of the heartening things that contribute to the wholesomeness of streaming.Published 18 Sep 2020, 19:43 IST