Ys Memoire The Oath In Felghana trophy guide: Complete list of achievements and how to collect them

The recently released RPG Ys Memoire The Oath In Felghana is the perfect game to play if you are looking for a fun action-packed, dungeon-hunting title. The game has remained close to those who originally played it on their PSP, and now this remaster will help spread its charm among the new generation of gamers. Like most expansive RPGs, this title features a lot of fun quests as well as a long list of achievements and trophies.

If you are one of those who purchased Ys Memoire The Oath In Felghana, read on to learn how you can obtain all the trophies in the game.

All trophies in Ys Memoire The Oath In Felghana and how to get them

There are 33 total achievements in Ys Memoire The Oath In Felghana. A complete list has been provided below:

Obtaining the Platinum trophy in Ys Memoire can be quite challenging (Image via Nihon Falcom)

Consult an FAQ Already- Die over 10 times during a single boss fight.

Showoff- Defeat 5 or more enemies at the same time (except Mozgouz).

Social Butterfly- Speak with every character in the game at least once.

Proficient Plunderer- Complete Anya's treasure-hunt game.

Savior of Swine- Save all of Hugo's pikkards.

Beast Master- Encounter every enemy in Ys Memoire The Oath In Felghana (excluding bosses).

Bedazzled- Acquire every jewel in the game.

Bad At Platformers- Enable "No-Fall" mode.

A Talent For Forgery- Max out all equipment.

Oblivious or Insensitive?- Sell Randolph's ring to Cynthia.

Legacy Pervert- "Measured" Elena.

Master of Futility- "Kill" 50 immortal beasts without using the Silver Chimes.

The Exterminator- Kill 2,000 Mozgouz across all playthroughs in Ys Memoire The Oath In Felghana.

28 Maids Later- Kill 500 Selnades across all playthroughs.

You Can Stop Now- Achieve max level in the game.

Tastes Like Chicken- Defeat "The Deadliest Cuteness."

That's the Last Time, Kid- Escort Christof to safety on every difficulty level.

Forever Alone- Escort Elena to safety on every difficulty.

Hardt Laid Bare- Bested the master of the mountains in one-on-one combat.

Like a Boss- Defeat the final boss without taking any damage.

Wanderer From Ys- Spend over 10 hours in a single playthrough.

Never Smelled the Roses- Beat the game in under 5 hours.

More Like "Adol the Yellow!"- Begin the game on "Very Easy" difficulty.

Hollow Victory- Complete the game on "Very Easy" difficulty.

Mildly Manly- Finish the game on "Easy" difficulty.

Gods Beater- Complete the game on "Normal" difficulty.

Hardcore Hero- Beat the game on "Hard" difficulty.

Genos Who?- Finish the game on "Nightmare" difficulty.

Bearer of the Biggest Sword- Complete the game on "Inferno" difficulty.

More Like "Subordinate Crawl!"- Conquer Boss Rush on "Normal" difficulty.

Harder than Hardcore- Conquer Boss Rush on "Hard" difficulty.

Adol the All-Crusher- Conquer Boss Rush on "Nightmare" difficulty.

Overachiever- Collect all other 32 achievements in Ys Memoire The Oath In Felghana.

