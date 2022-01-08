Zen Fighters: Everything about new VR Esports metaverse on Blockchain

Zen Fighters is taking a leaf out of two popular trends in the modern gaming world - VR and Blockchain. While blockchain based games are rising in popularity and there are several options, Zen Fighters has ambitions to stand out among other games.

In general, VR games are quite different than standard games based on the way they work in general. When it comes to VR games, the space in Esports is quite empty at this point in time.

S O H E i L @M_S_Babaei #ZenFIghters is a game that utilizes #NFTs and virtual reality to create a dynamic ecosystem designed for the real sports market. Players that join Zen Fighters are able to earn by playing the game with the help of NFT-based items like fighters, cosmetics and ZENY tokens. #ZenFIghters is a game that utilizes #NFTs and virtual reality to create a dynamic ecosystem designed for the real sports market. Players that join Zen Fighters are able to earn by playing the game with the help of NFT-based items like fighters, cosmetics and ZENY tokens. https://t.co/2dylCGetqX

Zen Fighters will be looking to fill the vacant space related to Esports and VR games. The aim is to do it in a way that will let players earn by just playing the game.

The Potential of Zen Fighter in the field of blockchain based VR games

As mentioned before, there are several options when it comes to blockchain based gaming. The most common name is arguably that of Axie Infinity, which has really helped bring the focus of play-to-earn models in gaming.

Zen Fighter is not far behind in the pecking order and in certain senses, it can even be considered a leader.

Built exclusively for VR, Zen Fighters allows players to earn by playing, because the assets of the game are NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens). Like any blockchain game, all the items in a player's collection are stored in their wallets. This can be sold on any crypto exchange later.

Zen Fighters has interesting elements

The lore of Zen Fighters is quite interesting, as there's the element of space and inter-galactic competition. Although further details are yet to be out, the initial trailer would suggest that it will be strictly 1-v-1.

This will also open the scope for Esports in the future. While it remains to be seen the exact path the game takes, the prospective structure looks extremely conducive to gameplay that pits one person against another.

Zen Fighters will be having esports events, watchers will be able to earn NFTs

Although the game is still yet to be released and is in a very nascent stage, there are already plans for holding competitions with players from all over the world. These events will be streamed live and the people who will watch the stream will be able to earn, as well.

Also Read Article Continues below

Zen Fighters show a lot of promise, although it's still in its very early days. It now remains to be seen how the game will develop once the blockchain-based VR title is officially released.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider