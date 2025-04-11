The Zenless Zone Zero version 1.7 Special Program livestream aired on April 11, 2025, providing players a preview of what's to come in the next update. During the telecast, HoYoverse shared details about new characters, W-Engines, events, and more. They also released a new redeem code to the viewers that offers 300 x Polychromes, amongst other items.

This article provides the Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 livestream redeem code, while also mentioning relevant details regarding its expiration period.

Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 livestream code and expiry time

The Zenless Zone Zero version 1.7 livestream, titled "Bury Your Tears With the Past," premiered on April 11, 2024, at 7:30 PM (UTC +8) on Twitch and YouTube. HoYoverse released the following redeem code during the telecast:

MOCKINGBIRD: 300 x Polychromes, 2 x Senior Investigator Logs, 3 x W-Engine Energy Modules, 30,000 x Dennies

Players can use it to obtain several resources, including Polychromes that can be used to summon the new characters, Hugo and Vivian, along with their signature W-Engines.

When will the Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 livestream code expire?

The ZZZ 1.7 livestream code is expected to expire on April 12, 2025, at 11:59 PM (UTC+8). Considering that such codes do not yield rewards roughly 24 hours after their release, players are recommended to exchange this one as soon as possible to avoid missing out on the free resources.

Below is a countdown to help them track the expiry time:

How to use redeem codes in Zenless Zone Zero

Redeem codes in-game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

HoYoverse allows ZZZ players to exchange the redemption code either in-game or from the official HoYoverse website.

Here's how to do so within the game:

Click on the top-left corner or press the Esc key to open the Pause menu.

key to open the menu. Select the More Features option on the bottom left.

option on the bottom left. Tap on the Redemption Code button.

button. Enter the code in the dialog box.

Repeat the process for the remaining codes.

Alternatively, the 1.7 livestream code can be used on any web browser via the following steps:

Open the HoYoverse redeem code website on any browser.

on any browser. Log in using in-game information.

Choose the game server.

Enter the code in the dialog box.

Press Redeem .

. Repeat the process for the remaining codes.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's ZZZ hub.

