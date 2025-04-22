The Zenless Zone Zero version 1.7 has been released globally on April 23, 2025, introducing new characters, W-Engines, events, and more. Throughout the update, players can use some exclusive redeem codes to obtain lucrative rewards. However, considering ZZZ redeem codes expire after a certain period of time, and HoYoverse releases new ones every now and then, it can be difficult to keep track of them.

On that note, this article lists all Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 redeem codes and their associated rewards. It also includes details on how to exchange them to get free resources.

All Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 redeem codes

Here is a list of all active Zenless Zone Zero 1.7 redeem codes currently active during April 2025:

ZZZ16SPECIAL : 60 x Polychromes, 6,666 x Dennies

: 60 x Polychromes, 6,666 x Dennies ZENLESSGIFT: 50 x Polychromes, 2 x Official Investigator Log, 3 x W-Engine Power Supply, 1 x Bangboo Algorithm Module

It is recommended that you use the above-mentioned ZZZ redemption codes at the earliest to avoid missing out on the free rewards, as they usually expire after a certain period of time.

How to use Zenless Zone Zero redemption codes

ZZZ redeem codes can be exchanged in two ways, either in-game or on the official HoYoverse website. Let's look at the steps for both methods.

1) Redeem codes in-game

Redeem codes in-game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || HoYoverse)

Here's how you can use the redeem codes in-game:

Boot up the game on any platform.

Open the Pause menu.

menu. Navigate to More Features .

. Tap on the Redemption Code button.

button. Paste the code in the dialog box and confirm.

Repeat this process for the remaining codes.

2) Redeem codes on the website

Redeem codes on the website (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, the developer allows players to exchange the redemption codes on any web browser without opening the game. Here are the steps to do so:

Open the official HoYoverse redeem code website on any web browser.

on any web browser. Log in with your account details.

Select and confirm your server.

Paste the redeem code in the designated area and press Redeem .

. Repeat this process for the remaining codes.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's ZZZ hub.

