Zenless Zone Zero Bangboo tier list: Best ZZZ Bangboos ranked

Bangboos are adorable sidekicks in Zenless Zone Zero that can help your party in combat by providing various buffs. Bangboos also deal damage and can join the squad in unleashing Chain Attacks. Most Bangboos are particularly efficient at inflicting Anomaly Buildup which helps the rest of the squad deal devastating damage.

However, certain Bangboos have skills that surpass their peers. This article ranks all the Bangboos in ZZZ.

Best ZZZ Bangboos ranked in Zenless Zone Zero 1.5 tier list

ZZZ Bangboo tier list (Image via Sportskeeda/Tiermaker)

As of this writing, there are a total of 28 Bangboo available in Zenless Zone Zero and each of them provides various buffs that can make or break a fight. The Bangboos have been ranked in four tiers which are SS, S, A, and B. The ranking criteria are based on the Bangboo's synergy with various team comps and the overall strength of its skills in the meta.

SS tier

Sharkboo (Image via Sportskeeda/HoYoverse)

Sharkboo

Plugboo

Officer Cui

Agent Gulliver

Red Moccus

Snap

Sharkboo is a strong pick when you have multiple Ice characters on the team. With Miyabi forming the strongest squad in the game, the Bangboo is widely used to inflict the Ice Anomaly Buildup.

Plugboo is a staple option for most Electric teams. It has the ability to inflict elemental damage and trigger the corresponding Anomaly effect. Hence, you can pair the bangboo with Rina and Harumasa in Zenless Zone Zero.

In contrast, Officer Cui is dedicated to the Criminal Investigation Special Response Team. The creature deals Physical DMG and activates follow-up attacks, which can be useful for prolonged fights.

Agent Gulliver specializes in assisting characters from the Section 6 faction. At the outset, it deals AoE Electric DMG, a useful trait for tackling multiple enemies.

Likewise, Red Moccus can be used with two Sons of Calydon characters. The Bangboo can also back enemies using its active skill, offering some crowd control during combat.

Astra Yao has become a valuable member for most team compositions thanks to her massive selection of support abilities. With the S-Rank agent in the squad, Snap can offer additional DMG buffs.

S tier

Amillion (Image via Sportskeeda/HoYoverse)

Amillion

Butler

Safety

Resonaboo

Rocketboo

Bangvolver

Baddieboo

Brawlerboo

Amillion, Butler, and Safety thrive in combat when paired with members of the faction they belong to. Despite the dedication, they can only claim a spot in the S-tier since the agents they work best with aren't suitable for the current meta.

Resonaboo, on the other hand, is a solid option for Ether teams for its grouping ability. However, there are only a few characters in the elemental roster who are currently using Bangboo to their fullest potential.

New specialized Bangboos are being introduced with each Zenless Zone Zero update. Hence, Rocketboo and Bangvolver have become secondary options since they have linear skill sets.

Both the Baddieboo and Brawlerboo boast similar power scaling and require an Anomaly character to activate their skills. Their effectiveness and accessibility give them an edge over other S-Rank Bangboos on the above list.

A tier

Electroboo (Image via Sportskeeda/HoYoverse)

Electroboo

Booressure

Avocaboo

Paperboo

Knightboo

Exploreboo

Penguinboo

Magnetiboo

The A tier Bangboos consist of A-Rank Bangboos that don't have the same level of base stats and scaling as S-Rank Bangboos. Most of the A-Rank Bangboos don't have Chain Attacks as well which limits their power.

B tier

Sumoboo (Image via Sportskeeda/HoYoverse)

Sumoboo

Bagboo

Boollseye

Devilboo

Luckyboo

Cryboo

The B tier Bangboos don't have the versatility to be used in various team comps or have the power to outmatch other Bangboos. These Bangboos are best used in the early game before you transition into getting better Bangboos.

