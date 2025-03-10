Zenless Zone Zero leaks show upcoming character Ju Fufu

The latest Zenless Zone Zero leaks suggest that a brand-new agent, named Ju Fufu, may be released in the upcoming versions of the game. As per information shared by @donutleaker on Telegram, Ju Fufu could be a female character whose character design might be inspired by a tiger. Moreover, they also leaked the design of her W-Engine and hinted at her possible rarity and release version.

This article provides information about the upcoming character Ju Fufu in Zenless Zone Zero, as per leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and players are advised to take it with a pinch of salt.

Upcoming Zenless Zone Zero 2.0 character Ju Fufu leaked

Ju Fufu is an upcoming character supposedly releasing in version 2.0 of Zenless Zone Zero, according to information shared by @donutleaker on their Telegram channel, courtesy of Flying Flame. They suggest that she will be an A-Rank agent.

The leaker has also shared images showcasing Ju Fufu's character and W-Engine design, which can be seen in the embed below.

Ju Fufu's design in ZZZ seems to be inspired by a tiger or a cheetah. She has green eyes, tiger-like ears, and long hair that is yellow on one side and white on the other. Her hair also has brown patterns reminiscent of a tiger's stripes.

Another animalistic trait present in Ju Fufu's design is her long, fluffy, and striped tail. The agent has even decorated it with a navy blue bow that has some inscriptions on it.

When it comes to Ju Fufu's clothing, the leaked design suggests that she may be dressed in a gray/black outfit with golden accents. She might also wear an ochre yellow jacket, styled with an inscribed golden necklace. Lastly, Ju Fufu's outfit includes a pair of navy blue shoes that match well with the bow on her tail.

Fans can also see the leaked design of Ju Fufu's W-Engine in ZZZ in the embed above. It looks similar to a dark gray-colored dog with the undersides in lighter gray, featuring an angry expression. Moreover, golden ear-like pieces are present on all four corners of the W-Engine's front face.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Zenless Zone Zero hub.

