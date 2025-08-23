Zenless Zone Zero Lucia combat and other animations leaked

Zenless Zone Zero recently drip-marketed a new S-rank agent (Ether Support) named Lucia for version 2.3. She appears to be a member of the Spook Shack faction in Waifei Peninsula, although there were hardly any prior mentions of her in-game so far. While her official kit hasn’t been revealed yet, leaks from the closed beta have given players an early glimpse at her abilities and animations.According to reliable sources like Dim and @zenlesszoneleak on X, Lucia appears to be an Ether-support agent with a unique playstyle. Her leaked combat abilities and animations are examined in greater detail in this article.Note: This article is based on leaks from the Zenless Zone Zero's 2.3 closed beta and is subject to change with the final version. Lucia's combat animations in Zenless Zone Zero, according to leaks [2.3 BETA] Lucia animations via Dim by u/cakeel- in Zenlesszonezeroleaks_ Lucia seems to utilise a staff and book combination, further giving her an image of a mage-like agent with summoner aesthetics. Her animations in the beta showcase her casting abilities, though they still look a little rigid in the current build.She is seemingly capable of calling or summoning forth Ethereals through her EX attacks that supposedly deal Ether damage. This makes her a potential enabler for teams that rely on that element, like anomaly-focused or even damage-boosting for other teams.Lucia's ultimate and other animations in Zenless Zone ZeroLucia's ultimate appears to temporarily possess or control an ethereal entity, allowing her to deal powerful on-field burst damage. The animation for the ultimate still appears to be incomplete or glitchy in the beta footage, suggesting that it's still in development.Beyond combat, her menu animations also surfaced online, although they currently appear a bit stiff or rigid. As this is the beta, it will likely be polished before release. Her idle animations have not been leaked yet.Lucia’s early leaks hint at a refreshing support role with summoner mechanics, something the Zenless Zone Zero roster doesn’t currently have. While her leaked kit looks promising, fans will have to wait for HoYoverse’s official reveal to see her final form in action.