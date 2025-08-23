Zenless Zone Zero Lucia combat and other animations leaked

By Kriti Jamwal
Published Aug 23, 2025 23:32 GMT
Zenless Zone Zero
Zenless Zone Zero's Lucia official drip marketing (Image via HoYoverse)

Zenless Zone Zero recently drip-marketed a new S-rank agent (Ether Support) named Lucia for version 2.3. She appears to be a member of the Spook Shack faction in Waifei Peninsula, although there were hardly any prior mentions of her in-game so far. While her official kit hasn’t been revealed yet, leaks from the closed beta have given players an early glimpse at her abilities and animations.

Ad

According to reliable sources like Dim and @zenlesszoneleak on X, Lucia appears to be an Ether-support agent with a unique playstyle. Her leaked combat abilities and animations are examined in greater detail in this article.

Note: This article is based on leaks from the Zenless Zone Zero's 2.3 closed beta and is subject to change with the final version.

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Lucia's combat animations in Zenless Zone Zero, according to leaks

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Lucia seems to utilise a staff and book combination, further giving her an image of a mage-like agent with summoner aesthetics. Her animations in the beta showcase her casting abilities, though they still look a little rigid in the current build.

She is seemingly capable of calling or summoning forth Ethereals through her EX attacks that supposedly deal Ether damage. This makes her a potential enabler for teams that rely on that element, like anomaly-focused or even damage-boosting for other teams.

Ad

Lucia's ultimate and other animations in Zenless Zone Zero

Ad

Lucia's ultimate appears to temporarily possess or control an ethereal entity, allowing her to deal powerful on-field burst damage. The animation for the ultimate still appears to be incomplete or glitchy in the beta footage, suggesting that it's still in development.

Beyond combat, her menu animations also surfaced online, although they currently appear a bit stiff or rigid. As this is the beta, it will likely be polished before release. Her idle animations have not been leaked yet.

Ad

Lucia’s early leaks hint at a refreshing support role with summoner mechanics, something the Zenless Zone Zero roster doesn’t currently have. While her leaked kit looks promising, fans will have to wait for HoYoverse’s official reveal to see her final form in action.

About the author
Kriti Jamwal

Kriti Jamwal

Kriti Jamwal is a Gaming and Esports writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on gacha titles like Genshin Impact, Honkai Star Rail, and Zenless Zone Zero. She holds a BA (Hons) degree in French, which sharpened her skills in analyzing narrative structure, world-building, and interactive storytelling across video games.

Her passion for gaming began with Genshin Impact during the pandemic, and she has since expanded her interest to include titles across the HoYoverse and beyond. Kriti is particularly drawn to games with layered lore and philosophical undertones, often exploring how game design reflects larger existential themes.

Outside of work, she enjoys reading French literature, learning new languages, and exploring the philosophies of nihilism and absurdism.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications