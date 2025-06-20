Danica Patrick reshares intriguing quote about 'the state of consciousness’

Sky Sports F1 host Danica Patrick reshared a quote about "the state of consciousness" on Instagram. The former IndyCar driver posted Aaron Abke’s ‘Awakening Tip of the Day’ on her story on June 19, 2025.

Patrick is a former motorsports driver who began her professional single-seater racing career in Formula Ford in Europe, before moving back to her native country USA, and getting a drive in the IndyCar series. After becoming the first female to win a race in the IndyCar series, she moved to race in NASCAR before retiring from Motorsports in 2018.

Patrick went on to work as a part-time host for Sky Sports F1 and was also a part of the FOX broadcast crew for the Indy 500. She has over 991,000 followers on her Instagram, and she uses her online presence to enlighten the followers about the issues around the world, and with general well-being.

YouTuber, spiritual leader, and founder of 4D University, Aaron Abke, shares an 'Awakening Tip of the Day' almost every week on his Instagram page. His most recent post was uploaded on June 17, 2025, which Danica Patrick reshared on her Instagram story.

Image credits: Instagram/@danicapatrick

Aaron Abke’s post read:

“Awakening Tip of the Day: How others treat you reveals their state of consciousness. How you respond to their treatment reveals your state of consciousness.”

The caption of the said post read:

“Let every interaction be a mirror. Use it to grow in compassion, not in judgment. Your response defines the path you're on.”

Just an hour before resharing Aaron Abke’s post, Danica Patrick also shared a post about Awakening Consciousness.

Image credits: Instagram/@danicapatrick

The post was about the Psilocybin found in mushrooms, which is chemically related to the neurotransmitter serotonin. The post detailed how it helped in raising body awareness.

Danica Patrick has also taken a keen interest in politics and supported Donald Trump during the 2024 US Presidential elections.

“Working on some fun projects that will benefit Americans”: Danica Patrick's visit to Washington DC

Danica Patrick supported Donald Trump and even spoke on behalf of the US President during the 2024 election campaigns. She was in Washington, DC earlier this year for Trump's oath-taking ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda.

Patrick made another visit to the capital city and uploaded a post on Instagram. The caption detailed how it was for a project that'll benefit Americans, as it read:

“Another whirlwind trip to DC for meetings! Not running for office but working on some fun projects that will benefit Americans.”

Before the visit to Washington, DC, Patrick was spotted at the 2025 Canadian GP as one of the hosts for Sky Sports F1 alongside former F1 driver Nico Rosberg.

