Kyle Kirkwood clears misperception about animosity with new Andretti Global teammate Will Power

Kyle Kirkwood has set the record straight on his relationship with two-time IndyCar champion Will Power, who will join Andretti Global as his new teammate in 2026. The 26-year-old spoke about the misconception that fans have about them having animosity between them.Kirkwood and Power locked horns in an unusual incident during the 2025 Detroit Grand Prix race weekend. During a practice session, when Power was on a fast lap, he encountered the slow-moving No. 27 Honda of Kirkwood around the 90-degree Turn 5 left-hander. To everybody's surprise, the then-Team Penske driver nudged Kyle Kirkwood's car from behind and towed him through Turn 6, and past David Malukas, who was just ahead of them. It was a bizarre incident that also left the commentators baffled.With the duo set to be teammates at Andretti Global, with Will Power having left Team Penske to replace Colton Herta in the No. 26 Honda in 2026, Kyle Kirkwood spoke about the close relationship he shares with the 2018 Indy 500 winner.&quot;People think that we have some adversity between us because of one incident that happened at Detroit, right? Which is just not the case. Him and I get along super well. We go and have dinners together. He's actually one of the drivers that I get along with the most and I resonate with the most,&quot; Kirkwood told reporter Bob Pockrass.Kirkwood and Power were the best-performing drivers for their respective teams in the 2025 IndyCar season. The 26-year-old finished in a career-best fourth place in the standings with three wins in the season, while his to-be teammate ended Team Penske's misery with their first race win of the season in Portland and eventually finished ninth in the standings.Kyle Kirkwood is counting on Will Power's racing 'philosophy' to boost Andretti GlobalWill Power with the winner's trophy at the 2025 IndyCar Grand Prix of Portland - Source: GettyKyle Kirkwood has shared how he expects Will Power's insights and experience to help Andretti Global take its performance to a new level. The 44-year-old driver has won 45 races in his career and is atop the all-time list for pole positions, with 71 poles.When he jumps to Andretti Global, a team using Honda engines, Power will also bring learnings about the Chevrolet engine that Team Penske has been using. Kirkwood highlighted the learning curve that awaits Andretti upon the Australian driver's arrival.&quot;It's gonna be a learning curve on what he likes. I tend to be a driver who can adapt to a lot of different disciplines if it's the fast way to do it. Not saying that I am the best at each one of those disciplines, but I can adapt to them, at least. And I think it'll be great to have him on board to show us those disciplines and what philosophy he has in what makes a fast racecar. We'll learn off him,&quot; the 26-year-old said.The 2026 season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg is when Kyle Kirkwood and Will Power will share the IndyCar grid as teammates for the first time in their careers.