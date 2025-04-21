Romain Grosjean points out clear winners from F1's Saudi Arabian GP

Since having his duties reduced in the IndyCar world, Romain Grosjean has looked back on his previous venture in F1 and was present at the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. Having witnessed the 20 drivers take on the 50-lap event, the former F1 driver shared his verdict from the Grand Prix and listed out the winners from the race in his eyes.

Max Verstappen started the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on pole position but had an encounter with McLaren's Oscar Piastri at turn one. This led to the Dutchman being given a five-second time penalty.

This helped the Australian driver get into the lead for the race and he was able to control the pack from then on. However, the race comprised a host of other storylines.

Charles Leclerc climbed to the podium after making a brilliant strategy work, while Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar was able to move up the grid solely on his raw pace and score a point for the Faenza-based outfit.

With many drivers having a great race in Saudi Arabia, Romain Grosjean shared his verdict on the event on his Instagram, and noted out the above-mentioned four drivers for their performance, and wrote:

"Oscar [Piastri] very impressive. Max [Verstappen] and Charles [Leclerc] giving it all. Isaac Hadjar very impressive also."

Grosjean's massive expertise in the F1 sphere has helped him present the dilemma that Ferrari faces during the 2025 F1 season.

Romain Grosjean talks about the troubles Ferrari faces due to having a fierce driver lineup

Lewis Hamilton (L) and Charles Leclerc (R) at the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain - Source: Getty

The Scuderia hired Lewis Hamilton to drive for the team from 2025 onwards, who was paired with Charles Leclerc, Ferrari's alleged 'golden boy.' The two aim to take on the world championship battle whenever the Maranello-based squad gets a championship-worthy car, increasing the possibility of an intra-team conflict within the squad.

Romain Grosjean mapped out how the Italian giant faces a huge problem lying ahead, and said (via Formula 1):

"It’s a tough choice. You have Charles Leclerc who has won Monaco and Monza for Ferrari, that is their driver since forever. And then you have Lewis Hamilton who is probably one of the biggest names of the sport and the biggest champion ever... It’s going to take some time understanding the language with your engineer, understanding what the car needs to be fast, what’s the philosophy behind it."

"Where Lewis has a great help is with Fred Vasseur who he knows very well from the past. For Lewis, having that comfort and that support, knowing that there’s someone that you know and you trust and can rely on is going to make things easier," he added.

On the other hand, Romain Grosjean serves as the reserve driver for IndyCar's PREMA Racing this year after he was unable to extend his stay as a full-time driver in the series.

